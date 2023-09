blinx Digital Media Hub Launches to Empower Middle Eastern Youth with Elevated Storytelling and News

Featuring a Fresh Breed of Young Content Creators and Creative Storytellers

Bringing the finest in digital storytelling, offering fresh perspectives, and connecting Gen Z and Millennials across multiple screens, platforms, and smart devices

Combating fake news, misinformation, and disinformation through authentic and genuine storytelling

Offering exclusive long-form content via the blinx Smart TV App, including investigatives, talk shows, and live broadcasts

Encapsulating the motto: "More Story. Less Noise."

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks the launch of blinx, the new digital media hub in the Middle East, empowering Middle Eastern youth with the finest in digital storytelling and news stories, offering fresh perspectives, and connecting Gen Z and Millennials across multiple screens, platforms, and smart devices.



'More Story, Less Noise': A Vision for Authentic Storytelling

Ever since its brand-name announcement in March 2023, blinx has emerged as a vibrant hub in the realm of storytelling. Boasting a mission to deliver authentic and genuine narratives, the hub is committed to producing diverse, inclusive, and culturally relevant content that resonates with audiences, on a deeper level.

Nakhle Elhage, blinx General Manager, highlights: "We've made remarkable strides since our brand name announcement. The launch of blinx is not just about compelling content creation. It's a digital media powerhouse that promotes storytelling excellence in a myriad of genres like Entertainment, Infotainment, News, Trending, Investigatives, Business, Lifestyle, Sports, Self-Development, Climate Change, and more. Our Smart TV App also offers exclusive long-form content such as investigatives, talk shows, and live broadcasts."

Unearthing Talent, Unleashing Potential

One of the blinx core commitments lies in nurturing and empowering emerging talent. Embracing a bold and diverse team, blinx currently employs nearly 150 young professionals hailing from across the MENA region.

"Content creators and creative storytellers are on a mission to shift perspectives," Elhage declares. "Not only are they talented and bold, but they also embody the youth's energy, dynamism, and resourcefulness that is blinx."

Technological Marvels and Boundless Innovation

In a relatively short period, the blinx headquarters in Dubai Media City has already doubled in size, unveiling an array of cutting-edge technology. Among these innovations are state-of-the-art Metaverse and extended reality studios, production facilities with VR capabilities, AI-enhanced tools, and advanced data analytics, among others.

"Technology is designed to transport audiences beyond traditional storytelling, pushing the limits of innovation, news, information, data, and others," said Fadi Radi, blinx Chief Creative Officer. "Our featured stories cater to tech-savvy youth, offering a blend of entertainment and insightful inspiration. End-users can effortlessly swipe through stories, engaging with both content creators and peers."

Prior to joining blinx, Radi led disruptive creative treatments of major global events, including the U.S. presidential elections, for some of the leading U.S. and Middle Eastern news networks.

Engaging Audiences Across Multiple Dimensions

At blinx, user experience takes centre stage, stretching across various screens, platforms, and devices to cater to Gen Z and Millennials, wherever they may be. The magic of gamification will gradually add an interactive and fun element to storytelling, keeping end-users captivated while creating an immersive content experience.

Keeping it Real: blinx's Commitment to Authenticity

blinx pledges to keep its storytelling free from fake news, misinformation, and disinformation. The hub passionately champions noble causes close to the hearts of Gen Z and Millennials, empowering the 'creator economy,' fostering 'entrepreneurship' and 'private initiative' throughout the MENA region.

Sustainability and Ethical Practices: A Pillar of Strength

The blinx ecosystem operates on principles of sustainability and ethical business practices. By collaborating with business partners and suppliers who share their ethos, blinx ensures that every aspect of its operations aligns with its core values. Furthermore, with strategic initiatives to minimize its carbon footprint and active promotion of recycling, blinx remains true to its commitment to the environment and the community.

Scalability: A Model for Future Expansion

The blinx business model is built on a solid foundation of scalability. By emphasizing local talent development, culturally relevant content creation, and integrating advanced technology to drive innovation, blinx aims to continuously expand its product offerings and services - thus reaching wider audiences, areas of interest and revenue streams.

Opportunities for Arab Youth in Entrepreneurship: the ASDA'A BCW Arab Youth Survey

For reference, the 15th. annual ASDA'A BCW Arab Youth Survey, a comprehensive study spanning over 200 million young individuals in the MENA region, shows significant potential for guiding Arab youth into entrepreneurship. Nearly half of these youth hope to establish their own businesses in the next five years. However, challenges persist. The MENA region records one of the highest global youth unemployment rates at over 26%. The World Bank reports that 32% of youth aged 15-24 are jobless. To address this, the United Nations stresses the region's need to create 33.3 million jobs by 2030.

The blinx anticipated launch-day

Today's official blinx launch promises to reshape the MENA region's digital storytelling with a vibrant, youthful approach, encapsulating the motto: 'More Story. Less Noise."

View and Download the blinx Videos - via the (2) links:

blinx | ARE YOU READY

https://blinxcontent.s3.me-central-1.amazonaws.com/ARE_YOU_READY.mp4

blinx | DRONE

https://blinxcontent.s3.me-central-1.amazonaws.com/DRONE.mp4

About blinx

Headquartered in Dubai Media City, blinx is the newest digital storytelling hub targeting Gen Z and Millennials in the MENA region and beyond, aiming to elevate storytelling and offer new perspectives.

By the Youth, For the Youth and empowered by state-of-the-art AI, blinx has set out on a mission to change the narrative and offer a new way of storytelling. Not only will we gamify content to make it more fun, but we will also be building communities around content, so one can always have a (virtual) family and a place to belong.

And if that's not exciting enough, blinx has the most innovative Metaverse / extended reality studios and production facilities in MENA, which means we will create content that's spectacular!

Blinx on Digital & Social: @blinxNOW

Bio | Nakhle Elhage | blinx General Manager

Nakhle Elhage is a seasoned (News) media professional in the MENA region, with over three decades of experience in the industry. Starting his career in radio in the 1980s, he quickly rose through the ranks to become the Director of News for MBC Group's general entertainment channel, MBC. Nakhle Elhage then became a pivotal launch-team member of Al Arabiya News Network (and later, Al Hadath), where he served as the Director of News and Current Affairs for 16 years.

With his extensive knowledge of Middle Eastern dynamics and a proven track record, Nakhle Elhage is well-equipped to steer organizations towards a new era of digital media. As the General Manager of blinx, he brings his expertise to the first digital native storytelling hub in MENA, aiming to inspire and engage the Youth through honest, genuine, and spectacular storytelling.

For more information on blinx, to join the journey, submit creative content ideas, or gain exclusive access, visit www.blinx.com

