Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 14.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 694 internationalen Medien
Neubewertung unumgänglich! Künstliche Intelligenz als Geheimwaffe im Naturschutz!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AL9Z | ISIN: SE0008348304 | Ticker-Symbol: 1G2
Tradegate
11.09.23
13:28 Uhr
0,115 Euro
-0,001
-0,86 %
Branche
Nanotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GOMSPACE GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GOMSPACE GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0790,16218:14
0,1090,13117:48
PR Newswire
14.09.2023 | 17:18
130 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GomSpace A/S: GomSpace receives product order from Unseenlabs of 4.4 MSEK

GomSpace receives order from Unseenlabs for the Software Defined Radios at a value of 4.4 MSEK (approx. EUR 370,000).

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, GomSpace has received on order from Unseenlabs to deliver a first batch of our newest SDR (Software Defined Radio) referred to as SDR Mk3. The order value is 4,4 MSEK and delivery will be in December 2023.

GomSpace has recently released this 3rd generation of the popular SDR platform and receiving this order from Unseenlabs is an important confirmation that this product has become even better.

"Unseenlabs is indeed an anchor customer for GomSpace and we are thrilled to have their continued confidence in our products" says Carsten Drachmann, CEO of GomSpace.

"We have tested the SDR Mk3 for some time, and we expect it to improve the performance and reduce the costs on our side", says Jonathan Galic, cofounder, Président and CTO of Unseenlabs.

For more information, please contact:
Carsten Drachmann (CEO, GomSpace)
Phone: +45 40 63 40 36
E-mail: cdra@gomspace.com

About GomSpace Group AB

The company's business operations are mainly conducted through the wholly-owned Danish subsidiary, GomSpace A/S, with operational office in Aalborg, Denmark. GomSpace is a space company with a mission to be engaged in the global market for space systems and services by introducing new products, i.e. components, platforms and systems based on innovation within professional nanosatellites. The company is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier exchange under the ticker GOMX. FNCA Sweden AB, info@fnca.se, +46-8-528 00 399 is the Company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit our website on www.gomspace.com.

Miscellaneous

This information is information that GomSpace is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, 3.50 p.m. CET on September 14, 2023.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gomspace-receives-product-order-from-unseenlabs-of-4-4-msek-301928115.html

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.