Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of bond loans issued by BNP Paribas Issuance B.V. (438/23)

BNP Paribas Issuance B.V. has applied to have its bond loans delisted from STO Structured Products. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the delisting with effect from September 15, 2023. Please note that the last trading date is tomorrow, September 15. ISIN Last Trading Day ------------------------------ SE0013233467 15/09/2023 SE0017564727 15/09/2023 SE0011415157 15/09/2023 SE0014402194 15/09/2023 SE0010441857 15/09/2023 SE0013801537 15/09/2023 SE0015193487 15/09/2023 SE0014957767 15/09/2023 SE0014782785 15/09/2023 SE0014557930 15/09/2023 SE0013718897 15/09/2023 SE0013718905 15/09/2023 SE0013525268 15/09/2023 SE0013513884 15/09/2023 SE0013050796 15/09/2023 SE0013382389 15/09/2023 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact issuer surveillance on telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB