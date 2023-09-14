Anzeige
14.09.2023
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of bond loans issued by BNP Paribas Issuance B.V. (438/23)

BNP Paribas Issuance B.V. has applied to have its bond loans delisted from STO
Structured Products. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the delisting with effect
from September 15, 2023. 

Please note that the last trading date is tomorrow, September 15.

  ISIN   Last Trading Day
------------------------------
SE0013233467    15/09/2023
SE0017564727    15/09/2023
SE0011415157    15/09/2023
SE0014402194    15/09/2023
SE0010441857    15/09/2023
SE0013801537    15/09/2023
SE0015193487    15/09/2023
SE0014957767    15/09/2023
SE0014782785    15/09/2023
SE0014557930    15/09/2023
SE0013718897    15/09/2023
SE0013718905    15/09/2023
SE0013525268    15/09/2023
SE0013513884    15/09/2023
SE0013050796    15/09/2023
SE0013382389 15/09/2023   



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact issuer
surveillance on telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
