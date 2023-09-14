Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 14
14 September 2023
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 185,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 555.756p. The highest price paid per share was 561.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 549.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0228% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 496,417,568 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 810,638,086. Rightmove holds 11,998,426 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
1590
559.60
08:08:27
192
561.00
08:13:52
1718
561.00
08:13:52
1582
561.00
08:19:12
1269
560.20
08:19:46
102
560.20
08:19:46
1358
557.40
08:32:00
292
557.40
08:32:00
334
557.00
08:40:01
1324
557.00
08:42:02
1421
556.80
08:45:01
1504
556.80
08:53:07
1097
556.00
09:00:01
371
556.00
09:00:01
1327
555.80
09:00:01
298
555.80
09:00:01
1582
556.00
09:05:55
1485
556.20
09:12:07
1486
556.20
09:18:48
1448
555.80
09:22:21
1545
555.80
09:28:01
228
556.20
09:32:59
1394
556.20
09:32:59
1652
557.40
09:40:34
922
557.00
09:48:21
442
557.00
09:48:21
1624
557.80
09:53:17
1385
557.60
09:53:17
1327
557.40
09:53:18
1017
557.00
10:01:41
368
557.00
10:01:41
1141
557.40
10:09:10
497
557.40
10:09:10
315
557.40
10:09:10
1100
557.40
10:09:10
569
558.00
10:15:15
99
558.00
10:15:15
750
558.00
10:15:15
1372
557.80
10:18:13
245
558.60
10:28:53
1100
558.60
10:28:53
1604
558.40
10:31:13
1330
558.20
10:38:25
1516
557.60
10:49:45
916
557.40
10:51:10
446
557.40
10:51:10
1572
557.40
11:07:00
1537
558.20
11:13:28
1867
558.20
11:13:28
128
558.00
11:17:19
1214
558.00
11:17:19
1426
557.80
11:18:01
421
557.40
11:20:05
1100
557.40
11:20:05
1432
557.60
11:24:20
1022
557.60
11:30:01
455
557.60
11:30:01
1534
557.60
11:36:23
111
557.60
11:36:23
1014
558.00
11:49:27
322
558.00
11:49:27
1519
557.80
11:49:27
430
557.40
11:55:47
954
557.40
11:55:47
1562
557.80
12:06:12
1336
557.40
12:09:02
456
556.20
12:11:02
1100
556.20
12:11:02
21
556.20
12:11:02
1601
554.80
12:22:56
1496
554.40
12:25:39
1358
553.00
12:25:53
192
551.60
12:27:09
1415
551.60
12:27:09
1600
551.60
12:29:03
1022
550.20
12:35:12
1461
549.80
12:51:26
227
549.80
12:51:26
1468
549.40
12:53:33
1566
549.40
13:00:19
1504
550.20
13:11:18
1552
550.00
13:14:50
1608
550.20
13:17:25
334
550.80
13:21:18
998
550.80
13:21:18
418
552.40
13:26:09
1200
552.40
13:26:09
1550
552.20
13:29:50
1471
552.00
13:30:32
1381
552.00
13:30:32
1450
551.20
13:32:42
1178
550.80
13:35:14
44
550.80
13:35:14
388
550.80
13:35:14
1447
550.40
13:40:54
1516
551.60
13:45:30
1414
551.80
13:47:04
1467
551.80
13:47:04
574
555.00
13:57:00
886
555.00
13:57:00
1514
554.80
13:57:36
1407
555.00
14:01:47
1600
555.60
14:07:51
1610
555.20
14:08:08
463
555.40
14:13:17
1100
555.40
14:13:17
459
555.00
14:19:39
937
555.00
14:19:39
194
555.00
14:19:39
36
554.80
14:22:23
1318
554.80
14:22:23
1378
554.00
14:26:56
1647
554.20
14:30:53
298
554.60
14:33:08
1100
554.60
14:33:08
1611
554.60
14:33:08
712
555.40
14:38:34
844
555.40
14:38:34
750
555.40
14:38:43
1541
555.80
14:40:45
1090
555.80
14:41:53
241
555.80
14:41:53
1613
556.60
14:46:50
1636
556.40
14:46:50
1473
555.20
14:52:11
198
555.20
14:52:11
591
555.20
14:52:11
750
555.20
14:52:11
1521
554.20
14:55:31
1335
554.80
14:58:36
174
555.00
15:01:22
1558
554.80
15:02:13
250
554.80
15:02:13
750
554.80
15:02:13
591
554.80
15:02:13
493
554.00
15:04:12
1100
554.00
15:04:12
1642
554.20
15:08:38
1508
554.20
15:12:35
1371
554.40
15:14:09
1469
554.40
15:16:52
879
554.60
15:18:01
480
554.60
15:18:01
621
555.80
15:24:41
481
555.80
15:24:41
621
555.80
15:24:41
1454
555.60
15:25:02
458
556.00
15:29:44
121
556.00
15:29:44
730
556.00
15:29:44
89
556.00
15:29:44
1438
556.00
15:30:15
1386
556.00
15:32:20
94
555.80
15:35:02
1492
555.80
15:35:02
1532
556.00
15:41:00
1528
556.00
15:42:14
850
556.40
15:43:53
513
556.40
15:43:53
910
556.00
15:44:42
155
556.60
15:46:23
132
556.60
15:46:23
558
558.20
15:50:50
750
558.20
15:50:50
591
558.20
15:50:50
1536
558.40
15:54:44
1609
558.20
15:54:44
269
557.40
15:55:55
1340
557.40
15:55:55
510
557.40
16:00:44
990
557.40
16:00:44
161
557.60
16:04:19
1010
557.60
16:04:19
161
557.60
16:04:19
1426
557.80
16:04:46
944
557.80
16:06:35
698
557.80
16:06:35
385
559.20
16:11:42
591
559.20
16:11:42
591
559.20
16:11:42
1543
558.80
16:12:26
552
558.80
16:15:00
497
558.60
16:15:47
888
558.60
16:15:47
312
558.80
16:17:15
500
558.80
16:17:15
1570
558.60
16:19:21
261
560.00
16:22:17
1266
560.00
16:22:17
651
559.80
16:22:43