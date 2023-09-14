Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 14.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 694 internationalen Medien
Neubewertung unumgänglich! Künstliche Intelligenz als Geheimwaffe im Naturschutz!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Frankfurt
14.09.23
08:10 Uhr
6,300 Euro
+0,050
+0,80 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,5006,65018:20
6,5506,60018:20
PR Newswire
14.09.2023 | 18:00
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 14

14 September 2023

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 185,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 555.756p. The highest price paid per share was 561.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 549.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0228% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 496,417,568 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 810,638,086. Rightmove holds 11,998,426 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

1590

559.60

08:08:27

192

561.00

08:13:52

1718

561.00

08:13:52

1582

561.00

08:19:12

1269

560.20

08:19:46

102

560.20

08:19:46

1358

557.40

08:32:00

292

557.40

08:32:00

334

557.00

08:40:01

1324

557.00

08:42:02

1421

556.80

08:45:01

1504

556.80

08:53:07

1097

556.00

09:00:01

371

556.00

09:00:01

1327

555.80

09:00:01

298

555.80

09:00:01

1582

556.00

09:05:55

1485

556.20

09:12:07

1486

556.20

09:18:48

1448

555.80

09:22:21

1545

555.80

09:28:01

228

556.20

09:32:59

1394

556.20

09:32:59

1652

557.40

09:40:34

922

557.00

09:48:21

442

557.00

09:48:21

1624

557.80

09:53:17

1385

557.60

09:53:17

1327

557.40

09:53:18

1017

557.00

10:01:41

368

557.00

10:01:41

1141

557.40

10:09:10

497

557.40

10:09:10

315

557.40

10:09:10

1100

557.40

10:09:10

569

558.00

10:15:15

99

558.00

10:15:15

750

558.00

10:15:15

1372

557.80

10:18:13

245

558.60

10:28:53

1100

558.60

10:28:53

1604

558.40

10:31:13

1330

558.20

10:38:25

1516

557.60

10:49:45

916

557.40

10:51:10

446

557.40

10:51:10

1572

557.40

11:07:00

1537

558.20

11:13:28

1867

558.20

11:13:28

128

558.00

11:17:19

1214

558.00

11:17:19

1426

557.80

11:18:01

421

557.40

11:20:05

1100

557.40

11:20:05

1432

557.60

11:24:20

1022

557.60

11:30:01

455

557.60

11:30:01

1534

557.60

11:36:23

111

557.60

11:36:23

1014

558.00

11:49:27

322

558.00

11:49:27

1519

557.80

11:49:27

430

557.40

11:55:47

954

557.40

11:55:47

1562

557.80

12:06:12

1336

557.40

12:09:02

456

556.20

12:11:02

1100

556.20

12:11:02

21

556.20

12:11:02

1601

554.80

12:22:56

1496

554.40

12:25:39

1358

553.00

12:25:53

192

551.60

12:27:09

1415

551.60

12:27:09

1600

551.60

12:29:03

1022

550.20

12:35:12

1461

549.80

12:51:26

227

549.80

12:51:26

1468

549.40

12:53:33

1566

549.40

13:00:19

1504

550.20

13:11:18

1552

550.00

13:14:50

1608

550.20

13:17:25

334

550.80

13:21:18

998

550.80

13:21:18

418

552.40

13:26:09

1200

552.40

13:26:09

1550

552.20

13:29:50

1471

552.00

13:30:32

1381

552.00

13:30:32

1450

551.20

13:32:42

1178

550.80

13:35:14

44

550.80

13:35:14

388

550.80

13:35:14

1447

550.40

13:40:54

1516

551.60

13:45:30

1414

551.80

13:47:04

1467

551.80

13:47:04

574

555.00

13:57:00

886

555.00

13:57:00

1514

554.80

13:57:36

1407

555.00

14:01:47

1600

555.60

14:07:51

1610

555.20

14:08:08

463

555.40

14:13:17

1100

555.40

14:13:17

459

555.00

14:19:39

937

555.00

14:19:39

194

555.00

14:19:39

36

554.80

14:22:23

1318

554.80

14:22:23

1378

554.00

14:26:56

1647

554.20

14:30:53

298

554.60

14:33:08

1100

554.60

14:33:08

1611

554.60

14:33:08

712

555.40

14:38:34

844

555.40

14:38:34

750

555.40

14:38:43

1541

555.80

14:40:45

1090

555.80

14:41:53

241

555.80

14:41:53

1613

556.60

14:46:50

1636

556.40

14:46:50

1473

555.20

14:52:11

198

555.20

14:52:11

591

555.20

14:52:11

750

555.20

14:52:11

1521

554.20

14:55:31

1335

554.80

14:58:36

174

555.00

15:01:22

1558

554.80

15:02:13

250

554.80

15:02:13

750

554.80

15:02:13

591

554.80

15:02:13

493

554.00

15:04:12

1100

554.00

15:04:12

1642

554.20

15:08:38

1508

554.20

15:12:35

1371

554.40

15:14:09

1469

554.40

15:16:52

879

554.60

15:18:01

480

554.60

15:18:01

621

555.80

15:24:41

481

555.80

15:24:41

621

555.80

15:24:41

1454

555.60

15:25:02

458

556.00

15:29:44

121

556.00

15:29:44

730

556.00

15:29:44

89

556.00

15:29:44

1438

556.00

15:30:15

1386

556.00

15:32:20

94

555.80

15:35:02

1492

555.80

15:35:02

1532

556.00

15:41:00

1528

556.00

15:42:14

850

556.40

15:43:53

513

556.40

15:43:53

910

556.00

15:44:42

155

556.60

15:46:23

132

556.60

15:46:23

558

558.20

15:50:50

750

558.20

15:50:50

591

558.20

15:50:50

1536

558.40

15:54:44

1609

558.20

15:54:44

269

557.40

15:55:55

1340

557.40

15:55:55

510

557.40

16:00:44

990

557.40

16:00:44

161

557.60

16:04:19

1010

557.60

16:04:19

161

557.60

16:04:19

1426

557.80

16:04:46

944

557.80

16:06:35

698

557.80

16:06:35

385

559.20

16:11:42

591

559.20

16:11:42

591

559.20

16:11:42

1543

558.80

16:12:26

552

558.80

16:15:00

497

558.60

16:15:47

888

558.60

16:15:47

312

558.80

16:17:15

500

558.80

16:17:15

1570

558.60

16:19:21

261

560.00

16:22:17

1266

560.00

16:22:17

651

559.80

16:22:43


Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.