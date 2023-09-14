AuditBoard, the fast-growing company that provides the leading cloud-based platform transforming audit, risk, and compliance management, has announced it has been Certified by Great Place To Work® for the second year in a row. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at AuditBoard. This year, 92% of employees said AuditBoard is a great place to work 35 percentage points higher than the average U.S.-based company.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that AuditBoard stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

"We are thrilled to be honored as a Great Place To Work for the second year in a row. This accolade reflects the sense of pride that AuditBoard employees have in being a part of our strong company culture as we work together against our mission," said Courtney Cherry Ellis, SVP of People at AuditBoard. "As we pursue continued aggressive growth at AuditBoard, we're equally committed to enhancing our workplace and work experience to inspire our team and provide an unrivaled opportunity for career growth."

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

AuditBoard's certification comes as the company's momentum in the market continues to build, recently announcing it had surpassed $150 million in annual recurring revenue. In addition, AuditBoard's modern connected risk platform continues to be lauded by customers as best-in-class. Based on overwhelmingly positive customer reviews, it has been recognized as a 2023 Top 100 B2B app, amongst more than 100,000 apps across all categories and industries, in G2's prestigious Best B2B Software Awards, and been rated as Leader in both the Audit Management and GRC Summer 2023 Grid Reports from G2.com, a streak that has reached 15 and 14 consecutive quarters, respectively.

About AuditBoard

AuditBoard is the leading cloud-based platform transforming audit, risk, IT security, and ESG management. More than 40% of the Fortune 500 leverage AuditBoard to move their businesses forward with greater clarity and agility. AuditBoard is top-rated by customers on G2, Capterra, and Gartner Peer Insights, and was recently ranked for the fourth year in a row as one of the fastest-growing technology companies in North America by Deloitte. To learn more, visit AuditBoard.com.

About Great Place To Work Certification

Great Place To Work® Certification is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place To Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces List.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

