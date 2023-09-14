NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2023 / Alpha Male Plastic Surgery, a leading provider of male aesthetic and plastic surgery, today celebrated its 10th anniversary. The practice, founded by Dr. Douglas S. Steinbrech, has grown from a single office in New York City to three offices in New York City, New York, Chicago, Illinois and Beverly Hills, California.

"I am proud to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Alpha Male Plastic Surgery," said Dr. Steinbrech. "It has been an incredible journey, and I am grateful to all of my patients who have trusted me with their care. I am also grateful to my team of dedicated professionals who helped me build this practice."

Dr. Steinbrech is a board-certified plastic surgeon who specializes in minimally invasive aesthetics. He is known for his innovative techniques and his commitment to providing his patients with the best possible results.

"I believe that men deserve to feel confident and comfortable in their own skin," said Dr. Steinbrech. "That is why I offer a wide range of procedures that can help men improve their appearance, from liposuction and body contouring to facial rejuvenation and hair restoration."

Alpha Male Plastic Surgery offers a variety of male aesthetic and plastic surgery procedures, including:

BodyBanking®

Male Liposuction

Body Contouring

Facial Rejuvenation

Male Breast Reduction

Hi Def Liposculpting

Jawline Recontouring

Male Model Makeover

Male Neck Lift

The practice also offers a variety of non-surgical procedures, such as:

Botox®

Dermal Fillers

Kybella

Voluma

Alpha Male Plastic Surgery is committed to providing its patients with the highest quality care. The practice uses the latest technology and techniques, and its staff is highly experienced and knowledgeable.

"I am confident that Alpha Male Plastic Surgery will continue to be a leader in male aesthetic and plastic surgery for many years to come," said Dr. Steinbrech. "I am excited to see what the next 10 years bring."

Dr. Steinbrech has been recognized as one of the top plastic surgeons for men in his field by multiple media sources, such as The Wall Street Journal, Forbes, New York Times, NBC & ABC, Men's Health, GQ, and more. He was named the "Go-To Surgeon for Men" by Forbes Magazine. Dr. Steinbrech is a leading expert in male aesthetics and plastic surgery.

The Rise of the Male Plastic Surgery Market

In 2020, there were over 1.3 million cosmetic procedures performed on men in the United States. This represents a 29% increase since 2000.

The most popular cosmetic procedures for men are: Rhinoplasty (nose reshaping) Blepharoplasty (eyelid surgery) Liposuction Hair transplantation Male breast reduction (gynecomastia)

The growth of male plastic surgery is being driven by a number of factors, including: Increased awareness of the benefits of plastic surgery Changing social norms that make it more acceptable for men to get plastic surgery Improved technology and techniques that make plastic surgery safer and more effective

The average age of men who get plastic surgery is 41 years old.

Men are more likely to get plastic surgery than women in the following areas: Neck lifts Chin augmentations Ear surgery Forehead lifts

Men are less likely to get plastic surgery than women in the following areas: Pectoral augmentation Buttock augmentation Tummy tucks



The growth of male plastic surgery is a trend that is expected to continue in the years to come. As more men become aware of the benefits of plastic surgery and as the technology and techniques continue to improve, we can expect to see even more men seeking out these procedures.

It Wasn't the Easiest Road To Success

??Yes, that's right. In 2017, Jezebel published an article titled "The Rise of the Manly Man Plastic Surgery" that criticized the growing trend of men getting plastic surgery. The article argued that male plastic surgery is a sign of insecurity and that it reinforces harmful stereotypes about masculinity.

Dr. Steinbrech was one of the surgeons who cited the article. He responded to the criticism by saying that he believes that men should be able to make their own choices about their bodies and that plastic surgery can be a way to improve self-confidence and quality of life.

Despite the criticism, Dr. Steinbrech's practice continued to grow. In fact, he opened a new office in Beverly Hills, California in 2017. This suggests that the article did not have a significant impact on the demand for male plastic surgery.

There are a few possible explanations for why Dr. Steinbrech's practice continued to soar despite the criticism. First, the article may have actually helped to raise awareness of male plastic surgery. This could have led more men to consider getting plastic surgery, even if they didn't agree with the article's message.

Second, the article may have backfired by making male plastic surgery seem more controversial and therefore more appealing to some men. This is a phenomenon known as the Streisand Effect.

Finally, it's also possible that the criticism simply didn't resonate with Dr. Steinbrech's target audience. His practice caters to men who are confident and successful, and they may not have been bothered by the article's message.

Whatever the reason, Dr. Steinbrech's experience shows that the demand for male plastic surgery is not going away anytime soon. As more men become aware of the benefits of plastic surgery, we can expect to see even more men seeking out these procedures.

Dr. Douglas S. Steinbrech's Alpha Male Plastic Surgery is celebrating its 10th anniversary. The practice, founded by Dr. Steinbrech, has grown from a single office in New York, New York City to additional offices in Chicago. Illinois, and Beverly Hills, California. Dr. Steinbrech is a leading expert in male aesthetics and plastic surgery and has been recognized by Forbes as the "Go-To Surgeon for Men." Despite criticism from some naysayers, Dr. Steinbrech's practice has continued to grow, suggesting that the demand for male plastic surgery is not going away anytime soon. Learn more about Alpha Male Plastic Surgery at https://MalePlasticSurgery.com 655 Park Ave., New York, NY Tel: (646) 949-0130

