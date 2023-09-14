Introducing Seasonshare's Revolutionary Product 'Flex' in Collaboration with the Orlando Magic

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2023 / Seasonshare, a trailblazing leader in the sports and entertainment industry, is thrilled to announce the update and launch of its innovative product, "Flex," in collaboration with the Orlando Magic. "Flex" is set to reshape the way fans engage with their favorite live events by empowering them to create their own tailor-made ticket bundles, aligning perfectly with evolving consumer behavior in event ticket purchases.

In an era marked by dynamic shifts in consumer preferences, Seasonshare recognizes the need for flexibility and personalization in the world of live events. "Flex" addresses this demand by allowing fans to allocate pre-purchased account credit towards event tickets, providing them with the freedom to curate their own unique ticket packages for the Orlando Magic's exciting games.

Key Features of Seasonshare's "Flex" with the Orlando Magic:

1. Customized Ticket Bundles: "Flex" lets fans design their ideal game experiences. Whether it's a series of home games, specific matchups, or an entire season, fans can now build their personalized ticket bundles effortlessly.

2. Account Credit Allocation: Seasonshare's innovative platform enables fans to use their account credit towards ticket purchases, making it a hassle-free process that aligns with today's on-the-go lifestyle.

3. Enhanced Fan Engagement: By giving fans more control over their game attendance, "Flex" fosters a deeper connection between fans and their beloved team, the Orlando Magic.

4. Effortless Ticket Management: The platform provides a user-friendly interface for fans to manage their ticket bundles, ensuring a seamless and stress-free experience from start to finish.

As the landscape of event ticket purchases continues to evolve, Seasonshare's "Flex" meets the demand for flexibility and convenience that modern consumers seek. This groundbreaking product will not only redefine how fans engage with live events but also strengthen the bond between the Orlando Magic and its dedicated fan base.

"The Orlando Magic are delighted to expand on our partnership with Seasonshare to introduce 'Flex,' said Magic's Executive Vice President of Sales and Operations, Chris D'Orso. "This product represents a significant step forward in providing our fans with a more personalized and convenient way to enjoy games. It's a testament to the Magic's commitment to delivering an exceptional fan experience."

"Flex" is poised to revolutionize the way fans access and enjoy live sports and entertainment events, ushering in a new era of personalized ticketing. With the Orlando Magic as its launch partner, Seasonshare is set to create a lasting impact on the sports and entertainment industry.

For more information about Seasonshare's "Flex" and to start creating your own personalized ticket bundles, visit https://seasonshare.com/products/flex

About Seasonshare:

Seasonshare is a leading innovator in the sports and entertainment industry, dedicated to enhancing the fan experience through cutting-edge technology and personalized solutions. By leveraging the power of data and fan engagement, Seasonshare is reshaping the way fans connect with their favorite teams and events.

