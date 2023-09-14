Health eCareers and ANA-Illinois Expand Partnership

New Career Center Will Serve Nurses Throughout Their Career Journeys

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2023 / Health eCareers, North America's leading recruitment and career network serving healthcare professionals, employers, and associations, announced today it has expanded its publications partnership with The American Nurses Association of Illinois to include career center management.

According to data from ANA-Illinois, the state will be facing a nursing shortage of nearly 15,000 RNs by 2025. This partnership expansion will aid RNs and APRNs in discovering career opportunities across the state - helping to reduce the shortages projected.

"We are excited to expand our partnership with ANA-Illinois and connect nurses with hundreds of top employers in the state," said Anna Walz, senior vice president of nursing at Health eCareers. "ANA-Illinois' commitment to nurses and their well-being is unmatched and it is a privilege to continue our work in serving nurses alongside them."

The new career center will provide nurses access to:

Articles related to their job search, including resume and cover letter recommendations and interview preparation.

Specialized resume assistance through TopResume, the nation's leading resume service provider.

Salary insights specific to specialties in the state.

"Expanding our partnership with Health eCareers and having them manage and operate our career center just makes sense," said Susan Y. Swart, executive director at ANA-Illinois. "Their mission and ours, to serve nurses in advancing their profession, align and we are excited for this new chapter in our continued relationship."

To learn more about Health eCareers and the new ANA-Illinois career center, visit: https://healthecareers.com/anail

About Health eCareers

Health eCareers brings together physicians, surgeons, nurses, nurse practitioners, PAs, and CRNAs with jobs and career resources in every medical specialty. With thousands of healthcare employers across the United States, and an exclusive network of premier healthcare associations and community partners, Health eCareers supports qualified healthcare providers in finding opportunities with employers that are looking for top talent. To learn more, visit healthecareers.com or find us on Facebook and Twitter. Health eCareers is part of the Everyday Health Group.

About ANA-Illinois

We are an organization that advocates for all of nursing - providing a voice for all nurses across all specialties and practice settings. ANA-Illinois, together with our national partner, the American Nurses Association (ANA), will continue to build a community of nurses dedicated to advancing their profession and providing safe, affordable healthcare.

