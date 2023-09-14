Knowledge Base FL: Despite Slow Down in the Southwest Florida Real Estate Market, Local Agent Kevin Bartlett's Booming Thanks to Technology, Partnerships and Awards

NAPLES, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2023 / Real estate throughout the country is in uncharted territory, with interest rates soaring to highs not seen since the nineties and inventory continuing to be crippled due to COVID market turmoil; many agents are feeling the crunch with reduced transactions and a slowing market. One agent, however - Kevin Bartlett, a Southwest Florida native - is standing out nationally and locally, winning a new nationwide award, and developing partnerships and technology to help grow his practice.





HomeLight Elite Agent

Kevin Bartlett Wins HomeLight's Elite Agent Award





KnowledgeBase Real Estate team, a Southwest Florida-based Real Estate Group formed by SWFL Native Kevin Bartlett, operating under the Realty World Brokerage in Estero, is thrilled to announce that Kevin Bartlett, one of Southwest Florida's most distinguished real estate agents, has been appointed to HomeLight's prestigious Elite Agent Program. This appointment marks a significant milestone in Kevin Bartlett's illustrious career, which has facilitated over half a billion dollars in real estate transactions over the last decade.

Additionally, KnowledgeBase has formed a partnership with Cobia Holdings - a Southwest Florida-based real estate investment firm - to assist its mission in servicing clients of all kinds throughout the region.

"I'm thrilled to be named to the HomeLight Elite Agent Program, as well as for this newly announced partnership with Cobia. I know how hard my team and I work to provide exceptional service and showcase real results to my real estate clients throughout the Southwest Florida region," Bartlett said.

KnowledgeBase Real Estate invites clients, colleagues, and friends to join them in congratulating Kevin Bartlett on this outstanding achievement and looks forward to continuing to serve the southwest Florida community with unmatched professionalism and expertise.

For more information about KnowledgeBase Real Estate and to contact Kevin Bartlett for your real estate needs, please visit https://knowledgebasefl.com/.

About the KnowledgeBase Real Estate Team: KnowledgeBase is a leading real estate team in Southwest Florida, dedicated to providing exceptional service and expertise to buyers and sellers with a specialization in Naples Florida Real Estate.

For more information about Cobia Holdings, visit https://cobiaholdings.com/

About Cobia Holdings - Cobia Holdings works with real estate, land, and property owners to facilitate quick cash offers for homes, property and land. Looking to sell your home in Fort Myers for cash? Contact Cobia Holdings today.

