AEG, the LA Lakers and LA Rams Partner With AmeriCorps To Support 9/11 Day's Meal Pack Program and Help Southern California Families in Need

To honor September 11, 2023, A Day of Service and Remembrance, AEG partnered with AmeriCorps, the LA Lakers and the LA Rams to support 9/11 Day's Meal Pack Program and help thousands of families in need across Southern California.

The Los Angeles Meal Pack event was sponsored by AmeriCorps. The event brought more than 1,000 employees volunteers from AEG, AmeriCorps, the LA Lakers and LA Rams together at L.A. LIVE to assemble 350,000 meals which were distributed to families by the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank.

Since 2001, 9/11 Day has transformed September 11 into a day of service and today 9/11 Day is recognized as the largest single day of giving in the United States. To honor those who lost their lives and those who survived, 9/11 Day organizes a national Meal Pack service program and mobilizes volunteers to assemble nutritious meals for vulnerable communities across the nation. The 2023 9/11 Day program was held in 18 cities including Boston, Cincinnati, Columbus, Dallas, Denver, Los Angeles, Nashville, New York, Philadelphia, Washington D.C., and resulted in more than 6.5 million meals being assembled for those in need.

"More than two decades ago, many people lost their lives and people across the U.S. and world rallied together to be of service," said Anette Padilla, Director of Community Foundation and Social Impact, AEG. "Today, more than 30 million Americans join each 9/11 Day to help others and to honor the sacrifices that were made in 2001. At AEG, we are proud to host the Los Angeles 9/11/Day Meal Pack Program at L.A. LIVE and to unite with AmeriCorps, the LA Lakers and LA Rams to support families in need."

Created shortly after the September 11, 2001 attacks, 9/11 Day's mission is to inspire millions of Americans to rekindle the remarkable spirit of unity and compassion that arose in the immediate aftermath of September 11. The organization aims to perform good deeds and other acts of service in tribute to the 9/11 victims, survivors, first responders, and members of our military who bravely rose in service in response to the attacks. To learn more about 9/11 Day click here.

LA Galaxy's mascot Cozmo helps pack meals with volunteers from LA Galaxy.

