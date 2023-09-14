Presentation on Tuesday, October 3rd at 10 am PT

Carlsbad, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2023) - AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ: APCX), an innovative Fintech company powering seamless commerce between business and consumers, announced today that it will be presenting at the 16th annual Main Event on Tuesday, October 3rd at 10 am PT at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel. Luke D'Angelo, Chairman & CEO, will be giving the presentation.

"We know what this event means to our industry and how much people enjoy attending. Thanks to the leaders at our parent company, Freedom, who fully align with our vision, we continue to provide a conference that is much more than meetings and presentations-we're building the foundation for the coming decades as the one event in small-cap that no one can afford to miss. I am honored to host our close friends and allies for our "Sweet Sixteen" installment of the Main Event," stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD Micro.

Event: LD Micro Main Event XV

Date: Tuesday, October 3rd

Time: 10 am PT

Register to watch the virtual presentation here.

Summary of LD Micro Main Event XVI

The 2023 LD Micro Main Event XVI will run from October 3rd to the 5th at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles.

Presentations will run from 8:00 AM PT - 5:00 PM PT on the 3rd and 4th, with a half day on Thursday the 5th.

This three-day event will feature around 200 companies, presenting in half-hour increments, and attending private meetings with investors.

About AppTech Payments Corp.

AppTech Payments Corp. provides digital financial services for corporations, small and midsized enterprises ("SMEs") and consumers through the Company's scalable cloud-based platform architecture and infrastructure, coupled with its commerce experiences development and delivery model. AppTech maintains exclusive licensing and partnership agreements in addition to a full suite of patented technology capabilities. For more information, please visit apptechcorp.com.

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Through the LD Micro Index and annual investor conferences, LD has served as an invaluable asset to all those interested in discovering the next generation of great companies. For more information on LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com.

To present or register, please contact registration@ldmicro.com.

To learn more about Freedom US Markets, visit www.freedomusmkts.com.

For further information on AppTech Payments Corp.:

AppTech Payments Corp.

Michael Kim/Brooks Hamilton

737-289-0835

APCX@mzgroup.us

www.apptechcorp.com