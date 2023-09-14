Culinary Media Training and Productions: Nostalgic, Comfort Food Recipes at Every Meal, 'Welcome to My Southern Table'

My Southern Table: Recipes from a Georgia Kitchen

BUFORD, GA / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2023 / Born and raised in south Georgia, Lana Stuart grew up in a family where the kitchen was the heart of the home. The smell of chicken frying, the taste of freshly churned ice cream, the laughter and conversation that filled the air as the family gathered around the dining table- these are the cherished memories that have shaped her and her new cookbook, My Southern Table: Recipes from a Georgia Kitchen.

A full-color photo and clear, easy-to-follow directions accompany each of the 246 recipes. Notes and tips on nearly every page ensure success in the kitchen.

Readers will find dozens of "heritage recipes" throughout the book. "These are the recipes I learned from my mother, grandmothers, and aunts who were all accomplished home cooks," says Lana. "And I've also created new recipes that reflect the continuing evolution of Southern cooking. This is Southern food as I know it today-vibrant, diverse, and ever-changing."

Enjoy recipes like:

Baptist Church Party Punch

Copper Pennies

Shrimp and Grits

Watergate Salad

Chicken Jallop

Chocolate Little Layer Cake

"Each recipe in this book carries a piece of my heart and tells a story from my life. They are the recipes I turn to when I want to celebrate, to comfort, to share love, and to create new memories with my family and friends. Now, it's your turn to bring these recipes to life in your kitchen and to weave them into your own stories."

Lana Stuart has been a food blogger since 2009. Her popular blog, Lana's Cooking, has more than 5 million pageviews per year and has been featured in Real Simple, Parade Magazine, Bon Appetit, and The Kitchn. Fans and followers can sign up for her daily recipe newsletter, featuring her tried and true recipes. She is a watercolor artist, a bookbinder, and an avid reader. Lana and her husband, Bill, have a daughter and two grandchildren and live in Buford, Georgia.

MY SOUTHERN TABLE:

Recipes from a Georgia Kitchen

By Lana Stuart

Imprint: Food and Fiction, LLC

Distributed by Ingram/Spark

Publication date: October 23, 2023

Paperback/$36.99 Ebook/$9.99

346 Pages

246 Recipes, Each with Full-Color Photo

Interior Trim Dimensions: 7.5" x 9.25"

ISBN: 979-8-9880113-6-1 (paperback)

ISBN: 979-8-9880113-7-8 (digital)

