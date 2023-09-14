Tbilisi, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2023) - re:invent Venture Studio is proud to announce the launch of it offices in Tbilisi, Georgia. The tech startup landscape is undergoing a seismic shift and re:invent is at the forefront of this transformation. Breaking free from traditional tech hubs like Silicon Valley, the company is rewriting the rules and proving that innovation knows no geographical boundaries.

"Innovation is no longer confined to one zip code," affirms Pavle Mgeladze, the visionary CEO and co-founder driving re:invent Venture Studio. Following a transformative two-year MBA program at Emory University's Goizueta Business School and gaining invaluable experience at Amazon's Seattle headquarters, Pavle recognized that groundbreaking ideas can thrive anywhere. This realization sowed the seeds of re:invent.

re:invent Venture Studio is not just another startup accelerator; it's a revolution in the making. The team at re:invent is dedicated to supporting the unconventional, the misfits, the rebels, and the troublemakers. With over 15 years of combined expertise in tech and other industries, co-founders Ana Kvaratskhelia and Dali Mgeladze are bringing a unique energy to the tech startup scene. "We didn't just want to follow trends; we wanted to set new ones," explains Ana. Together, they are on a mission to challenge the status quo and lead a global movement of unconventional tech entrepreneurship.

Dali explains that as remote work erases geographical barriers, all cities are now playgrounds for innovation. Tech talent is everywhere, waiting to be tapped into. re:invent leverages a wide pool of skilled software engineers outside Silicon Valley, where talent is costly and inaccessible. They've successfully acquired minority shares in over 40 pre-seed stage startups, establishing an ecosystem of innovation with a 10,000-square-foot office space uniting over 200 software engineers around groundbreaking ventures.

The core of re:invent's strategy is to reinvent the startup game. Unlike traditional accelerators, they embrace startups at the raw, emerging stages and aren't afraid to experiment. "Both small and big things require hard work if you want to deliver results," they emphasize. "We choose to work on things that are hard to implement but are worth living for." re:invent empowers startups to take daring leaps to chase their wildest ideas without fearing failure.

In less than two years, re:invent Venture Studio has painted an impressive canvas of success stories. From gaming studios to AI breakthroughs, their portfolio is a testament to the limitless potential of their approach. "Our playground is the world, and our canvas is innovation," Pavle proudly states. Remarkably, they achieved all this with a fraction of the cost it would take in the glitzy realm of Silicon Valley.

Beyond reshaping the tech landscape, re:invent has a broader purpose. With a commitment to teaching coding to 500,000 Georgians in 5 years, re:invent is not just creating tech-savvy individuals; it's building a future-ready workforce right at home. With every daring experiment, re:invent is proving that the future of tech startups is no longer confined to one valley. It belongs to the brave and the unconventional.

About re:invent Venture Studio:

