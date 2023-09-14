Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2023) - 3iQ Corp., in its capacity as manager of The Ether Fund (TSX: QETH.UN) (TSX: QETH.U) and 3iQ Ether ETF (TSX: ETHQ) (TSX: ETHQ.U) (the "Funds"), announces that the special meeting of unitholders of each Fund (the "Special Meetings") called for today has been postponed. The postponed Special Meetings will be held on Monday September 25, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at the offices of Wildeboer Dellelce LLP at 365 Bay Street, Suite 800, Toronto, Ontario.

A notice and joint management information circular in respect of the Special Meetings is available on the SEDAR+ profile of each Fund at www.sedarplus.ca.

