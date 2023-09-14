KeefX LLC: KeefX.co Acquires 55 Acres in Hudson Valley for Nature-Centric Tiny Home Community, Focused on Affordable Housing and Empowering Plant Medicine Communities

FT LAUDERDALE, FL and HUDSON VALLEY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2023 / KeefX.co, a Florida based investment firm and lender specializing in the cannabis and plant medicine industry, is pleased to announce its acquisition of 55 acres of pristine land in the Hudson Valley, near Monticello, in partnership with Trippy.vc, a plant medicine missions-based investment firm. This strategic purchase marks a significant step towards the development of a groundbreaking nature-centered tiny home rental community. The project is uniquely designed to address the housing needs of remote workers while preserving access to international airports and New York City.

Embracing Nature and Community: At the heart of this visionary community lies a profound commitment to nature and sustainable living. KeefX.co and Trippy.vc's acquisition will serve as the foundation for a central communal farm, fostering a strong sense of belonging among residents. Tenants will have the unique opportunity to co-work on dedicated plots of land designed for vertical farming, promoting an eco-conscious and nature-driven lifestyle.

Lifestyle Features: This exceptional community champions a plant and nature-driven lifestyle, welcoming cannabis use as part of its culture. Additionally, residents have access to plant medicine therapy, offering holistic wellness options. The community farm will not only provide fresh produce but will also serve as the source of delicious, locally sourced farm-to-table meals, emphasizing the importance of healthy living.

Affordable Housing and Customization: Monthly rental prices will be based on unit type, considering size and additional features chosen by tenants. This flexible pricing structure ensures that affordable housing remains at the forefront of our mission. Our goal is to provide diverse housing options that cater to individual needs while maintaining affordability.

Accessibility and Location: Nestled in the picturesque Hudson Valley, the community offers a serene retreat while being conveniently accessible to international airports and New York City. This strategic location provides remote workers with an ideal setting to balance their professional pursuits with the natural beauty that surrounds them.

Community Impact: KeefX.co and Trippy.vc anticipate a positive impact on the local economy, including job creation and increased community engagement. Sustainability initiatives will also be a top priority, ensuring that the community aligns with eco-friendly practices.

"We are thrilled to announce the acquisition of this remarkable property in Hudson Valley, in collaboration with Trippy.vc, which will serve as the foundation for our nature-centric tiny home community," said Yitz Klein, Founder at KeefX.co. "Our commitment to supporting innovative projects in the cannabis and plant medicine industry, aligns with our shared vision of empowering plant medicine communities and changing the way we live and work."

Co-Investment Opportunity: KeefX.co is pleased to offer co-investment opportunities in this project through their platform, ChainRaise.io/flo where you can register to own a share of this community.

About KeefX.co: KeefX.co is a FL based prominent investment firm and lender dedicated to supporting the cannabis and plant medicine industry. With a mission to fund and foster innovation in these sectors, KeefX.co actively partners with groundbreaking initiatives like the Hudson Valley tiny home community to drive positive change. They are a lead investor in Unclearnies.com and Chainraise.io and Mycolife.com

About Trippy.vc: Trippy.vc is a Jerusalem based plant medicine missions-based investment firm committed to supporting projects that empower therapy education, access to psychedelic therapy, and supports of plant medicine communities and promote holistic wellness. Their mission aligns with the values of sustainability, inclusivity, and innovation. Trippy owns Tikkunurban.com a psychedelic therapy hotel brand with locations in Miami Beach, FL and Jerusalem, Israel.

