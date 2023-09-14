Feed the Children Celebrates Back-to-School by Distributing 5,000 Backpacks, Opening Resource Rooms Across U.S.

Nonprofit works with partners across state to provide food, books, essentials for families

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2023 / Feed the Children, a leading anti-hunger organization, along with its corporate and community partners are helping make back-to-school season easier for parents, children and educators across the country.

With the help of corporate partners, the nonprofit distributed nearly 5,000 backpacks filled with supplies and snacks to students across the country. Organizations supporting this effort included a2 Milk®, Florida National Guard, Gimme Snacks, Kenvue, Power Crunch, Price Rite, Quaker Oats, Teleperformance and Viavi Solutions.

The nonprofit also opened its Teacher Stores in five cities across the country with the support of MidFirst Bank and College Fresh, providing supplies and resources to teachers as they headed back to the classroom.

Today, 1 in 8 children in the U.S. lives in a food-insecure household, meaning that they don't always know how or when they will get their next meal. With back-to-school costs expected to be more expensive than ever, it compounds hardships on lower-income families who are also facing higher food and gas prices and sustained economic uncertainty.

With the help of Frito-Lay, Feed the Children launched the fourth year of "Building the Future Together." This initiative supports school resource rooms by providing shelf-stable food, beverages, school supplies, books and more for students in seven key cities across the U.S. this back-to-school season. These resource rooms will be restocked throughout the school year to ensure that students have access to these essential items.

The nonprofit believes children everywhere need different things to thrive at school, but the most vulnerable kids won't have the chance to flourish in the classroom unless their basic needs are met.

With the help of corporate partner Bentgo, more than $65,000 was raised to provide food and essentials to children and their families and further Feed the Children's vision of no child going to bed hungry.

At Feed the Children, we know it takes all of us working together to defeat childhood hunger. Thanks to partners a2 Milk®, Bentgo, College Fresh, Florida National Guard, Frito-Lay, Gimme Snacks, Kenvue, MidFirst Bank, Power Crunch, Price Rite, Quaker Oats, Teleperformance and Viavi Solutions, we were able to provide thousands of children the resources they need to succeed this school year.

Individuals and businesses can make a difference in the lives of children and their families by supporting Feed the Children's efforts to fight hunger. For more information on how Feed the Children helps children in Oklahoma, across America and around the world, visit https://www.feedthechildren.org.

About Feed the Children

At Feed the Children, we feed hungry kids. We envision a world where no child goes to bed hungry. In the U.S. and internationally, we are dedicated to helping families and communities achieve stable lives and to reducing the need for help tomorrow while providing food and resources to help them today. We distribute product donations from corporate donors to local community partners, we provide support for teachers and students, and we mobilize resources quickly to aid recovery efforts when natural disasters strike. Internationally, we manage child-focused community development programs in eight countries. We welcome partnerships because we know our work would not be possible without collaborative relationships.

For more information, visit feedthechildren.org

For more information, please contact:

Carrie Snodgrass

405-213-9757

Carrie.Snodgrass@feedthechildren.org

SOURCE: Feed The Children

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/784306/feed-the-children-celebrates-back-to-school-by-distributing-5000-backpacks-opening-resource-rooms-across-us