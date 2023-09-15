

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China is scheduled to release a raft of data on Friday, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. On tap are August figures for industrial production, retail sales, fixed asset investment and unemployment.



Industrial production is expected to rise 4.0 percent on year, up from 3.7 percent in July. Retail sales are seen higher by an annual 3.0 percent, up from 2.5 percent in the previous month. FAI is tipped to gain 3.3 percent on year, easing from 3.4 percent a month earlier. The jobless rate is seen steady at 5.3 percent.



South Korea will see August figures for imports, exports and trade balance. In July, imports were down 22.8 percent on year and exports fell 8.4 percent on year, resulting in a trade surplus of $0.87 billion.



New Zealand will see August results for the Performance of Manufacturing Survey from BusinessNZ; in July, the index score was 46.3.



Indonesia will provide August figures for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to sink 9.55 percent on year after shedding 8.32 percent in July. Exports are predicted to plummet an annual 23.4 percent after dropping 18.03 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at $1.50 billion, up from $1.31 billion a month earlier.



Japan will see July results for its tertiary industry activity index; in June, the index score was 3.90.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

