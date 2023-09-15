Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2023) - Starcore International Mines Ltd. (TSX: SAM) ("Starcore" or the "Company") reports the results for the first quarter ended July 31, 2023, for the Company and its mining operations in Queretaro, Mexico. The full version of the Company's Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis can be viewed on the Company's website at www.starcore.com, or SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca. All financial information is prepared in accordance with IFRS and all dollar amounts are expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

"Our quarterly production reflects our recent difficulties in reaching our higher-grade ore bodies or stopes," stated Robert Eadie, Chief Executive Officer. "We expect to achieve our targets over the remainder of the year as we are currently completing the development to the high-grade zones."

Financial Highlights for the three-month period ended July 31, 2023 (unaudited):

Cash on hand is $5.7 million and working capital of $6.2 million at July 31, 2023;

Gold and silver sales of $6.23 million;

Loss from mining operations of $0.75 million;

Loss of $1.7 million, or $0.03 per share;

EBITDA1 loss of ($0.8) million;

The following table contains selected highlights from the Company's unaudited consolidated statement of operations for the quarters ended July 31, 2023 and 2022:

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

(unaudited) Quarter ended

July 31, 2023 2022 Revenues $ 6,233 $ 6,750 Cost of Sales (6,984 ) (5,703 ) Earnings from mining operations (751 ) 1,047 Administrative Expenses, interest and foreign exchange (835 ) (1,435 ) Loss on investment (213 ) (103 ) Deferred Income tax (expense) recovery 91 (166 ) Net income $ (1,708 ) $ (657 ) (i) Income (loss) per share - basic $ (0.03 ) $ (0.01 ) (ii) Income (loss) per share - diluted $ (0.03 ) $ (0.01 )

Reconciliation of Net income to EBITDA 1

For the three months ended July 31, 2023 2022 Net Income (Loss) $ (1,708 ) $ (657 ) Unrealized loss on investment 213



103

Income tax expense (91 ) 166 Depreciation and depletion 775

987

EBITDA (811

) $ 599

EBITDA MARGIN 2 (13.0% ) 8.9%







1EBITDA ("Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization") is a non-GAAP financial performance measure with no standard definition under IFRS. It is therefore possible that this measure could not be comparable with a similar measure of another Corporation. The Corporation uses this non-GAAP measure which can also be helpful to investors as it provides a result which can be compared with the Corporation's market share price.

2EBITDA MARGIN is a measurement of a company's operating profitability calculated as EBITDA divided by total revenue. EBITDA MARGIN is a non-GAAP financial performance measure with no standard definition under IFRS. It is therefore possible that this measure could not be comparable with a similar measure of another Corporation. The Corporation uses this non-GAAP measure which can also be helpful to investors as it provides a result which can be compared with the Corporation's market share price.

Production Highlights for the three-month period ended July 31, 2023:

Equivalent gold production of 1,918 ounces;

Mine operating cash cost of US$2,158/EqOz;

All-in sustaining costs of US$2,234/EqOz;

The following table is a summary of mine production statistics for the San Martin mine for the periods ended July 31, 2023 and 2022 and for the previous year ended April 30, 2023:

Actual Results for Unit of measure 3 months ended

July 31, 2023 3 months ended

July 31, 2022 12 months ended

April 30, 2023 Mine Production of Gold in Dore thousand ounces 1.8 2.7 9.4 Mine Production of Silver in Dore thousand ounces 12.3 18.6 48.1 Gold equivalent ounces thousand ounces 1.9 2.9 10.0 Silver to Gold equivalency ratio 82.0 86.0 84.8 Mine Gold grade grams/tonne 1.14 1.70 1.47 Mine Silver grade grams/tonne 14.4 21.3 13.5 Mine Gold recovery percent 84.0% 89.4% 87.1% Mine Silver recovery percent 45.8% 49.1% 48.6% Milled thousands of tonnes 57.7 55.3 227.8 Mine operating cash cost per tonne milled US dollars 72 67 67 Mine operating cash cost per equivalent ounce US dollars 2,158 1,272 1,535

Salvador Garcia, B. Eng., a director of the Company and Chief Operating Officer, is the Company's qualified person on the project as required under NI 43-101and has prepared the technical information contained in this press release.

About Starcore

Starcore International Mines is engaged in precious metals production with focus and experience in Mexico. While this base of producing assets is complemented by exploration and development projects throughout North America, Starcore is driven to expand its reach internationally. The Company is a leader in Corporate Social Responsibility and advocates value driven decisions that will increase long term shareholder value. You can find more information on the investor friendly website here: www.starcore.com.

