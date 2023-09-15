WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.: WillScot Mobile Mini to Participate in DA Davidson Industrials & Services Conference

PHOENIX, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. ("WillScot Mobile Mini" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: WSC), the North American leader in innovative temporary space solutions, today announced that Brad Soultz, Chief Executive Officer, and Nick Girardi, Senior Director of Treasury and Investor Relations, will host private investor meetings at the DA Davidson Industrials and Services Conference in Nashville, TN, on September 21, 2023.



WillScot Mobile Mini trades on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol "WSC." Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the Company is a leading business services provider specializing in innovative and flexible temporary space solutions. The Company's diverse product offering includes modular office complexes, mobile offices, classrooms, temporary restrooms, portable storage containers, climate-controlled storage units, and a thoughtfully curated selection of furnishings, appliances, and other services so its solutions are turnkey for customers. WillScot Mobile Mini services diverse end markets across all sectors of the economy from a network of approximately 240 branch locations and additional drop lots throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

