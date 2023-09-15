The AD Leaf: Good Dogg Beverage Company's Bold Expansion: Now Serving Southern California With Award-Winning Hard Seltzers

MELBOURNE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2023 / Good Dogg Beverage Company (Good Dogg), the pioneers of purpose-driven premium beverages, proudly announces their latest triumph: an extensive distribution expansion into the vibrant Southern California market. In a strategic alliance with the revered craft-only beer distributor Brown Bag Beverage, headquartered in Chula Vista, CA, Good Dogg is poised to unleash its celebrated line of premium hard seltzers upon the eager palates of San Diego and Riverside County residents, commencing this September 2023.

With an unwavering commitment to crafting beverages that marry exquisite flavors with health-conscious ingredients, Good Dogg is thrilled to embark on this new chapter following resounding success in the Northeast and Missouri. This expansion heralds the widening influence of the Leverage the Beverage program, which strives to provide crucial support to individuals in need through the benevolent power of service dogs.

Tony Venturoso, the visionary CEO and Founder of Good Dogg Beverage Company, exudes excitement about this milestone: "We can't wait to introduce both our exceptional beverages and our altruistic mission to the California community. California places a premium on well-being and holds a special place in its heart for our four-legged friends, making it an ideal market for us. With Good Dogg, it's not just about drinking well; it's about doing good too!"

Good Dogg is forging a dynamic partnership with Brown Bag Beverage in Southern California, uniting to promote awareness of their acclaimed products and broaden their reach to local retailers and consumers. The collaboration kicks off with an eagerly anticipated launch event at The Dog Society, a delightful dog-friendly sports bar and café located in San Diego, CA. The event promises an evening of festivities from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. PDT on Sept. 21, complete with tasty bites and an opportunity to savor Good Dogg's exceptional offerings.

About Good Dogg Beverage Company



Good Dogg Beverage Company is a purpose-driven, award-winning brand on a noble mission to transform lives through its Leverage the Beverage program. For every hard seltzer sold and every piece of merchandise, the company commits to ensuring that children with rare diseases gain access to the life-changing support of service dogs.

Good Dogg Premium Hard Seltzer, The Official Hard Seltzer of Dog Lovers, boasts a delightful array of flavors, including Orange Mango, Black Cherry, Cucumber Lime, and Dragonfruit. With a mere 90 calories, 0 carbs, 0 sugar, and 4.5% ABV, these seltzers cater to diverse tastes and lifestyles. Furthermore, they are vegan, gluten-free, and keto-friendly, ensuring inclusivity in every sip

sit. stay. sip.

Contact Information

Andrew Parry

Director of Marketing and Communications for Good Dogg Beverage

aparry@gooddoggbeverage.com

610-428-2158

SOURCE: Good Dogg Beverage

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/782333/good-dogg-beverage-companys-bold-expansion-now-serving-southern-california-with-award-winning-hard-seltzers