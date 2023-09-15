

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Heineken Mexico said it plans to invest 430 million euros in the establishment of a groundbreaking new brewery in Yucatan. Construction will take place in the Kanasín municipality.



HEINEKEN Mexico expects to create over 2,000 new direct and indirect job opportunities. Operations are scheduled to commence in 2026, the company said.



The company noted that the new brewery will set the standard for sustainable brewing, with focus on improved water processes and integrating circular economy practices



Currently employing over 18,000 people, HEINEKEN Mexico operates across seven breweries and one malting plant in Mexico.



