



DUBAI, Sept 15, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - World Blockchain Summit, an event by Trescon, returns to Dubai on 1-2 November 2023 at the Address Dubai Marina, with strategic partners like Dubai AI & Web3 Campus by DIFC, the largest cluster of Artificial Intelligence and Web3 companies in MENA.World Blockchain Summit serves as the nucleus of blockchain and Web3 innovation, bringing together leading investors, innovators, enterprises, thought leaders, founders, and influencers under one roof to discuss the latest innovations and technologies that are reshaping the blockchain and Web3 ecosystem.With an established digital landscape, fertile investment ecosystem and innovative workforce, Dubai offers the perfect foundation for blockchain innovators and founders as we look past the 2022 crypto winter. The UAE government is also taking significant steps with initiatives like, Central Bank Digital Currency Strategy - the Digital Dirham, establishment of Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) Dubai, Dubai Blockchain Strategy and Dubai AI & Web3 Campus by DIFC, which announced specialised commercial licenses for AI and Web3 projects, that further boost the implementation of blockchain-based solutions and digital asset proliferation in the economy.The summit is bringing together 2,000+ web3 decision makers and also features the regional finale of the Startup World Cup organised by globally renowned US-based venture capital firm Pegasus Ventures, giving the winner the opportunity to pitch at the global finals hosted in San Francisco and a chance to win US$ 1 million in funding.WBSDubai boasts engaging keynote speeches, use-case presentations by leading blockchain visionaries and experts, and insightful panel discussions on critical topics that dominate the space today. The key pillars of discussion at the summit include Web3 regulations, NFTs in music and entertainment, Web3 gaming, privacy in blockchain, tokenomics and more.Amongst the notable speakers at the event are:- Julian Banks, CEO, Univox- Amna Al Owais, Chief Registrar, DIFC Courts- William Bao Bean, Managing Director, Orbit Startups- Miriam Kiwan, Vice President, MEA, Circle- Hasnae Taleb, Member of The American Chamber of Commerce| Partner & CIO -Ento Capital |TV Personality & Influencer, AmCham Abu Dhabi- Arpit Sharma, Managing Director, Middle East, India, South East Asia- Bill Qian, Chairman, Cypher Capital- Aly Madhavji, Managing Partner, Blockchain Founders Fund"Dubai has proven itself as a global hub of innovation and technology, and the encouragement and implementation of key blockchain-based solutions are set to drive the national economy forward. At Trescon, we are committed to supporting our global cohort of founders, startups and innovators and facilitating their access to qualified investors, enterprise stakeholders and regulators though initiatives like the World Blockchain Summit. This summit is the perfect opportunity for top blockchain leaders and experts to share their insights and latest innovations that can redefine the blockchain landscape," notes Sharath Ravi, CMO, Trescon.The registration for the World Blockchain Summit Dubai is now open. Don't miss the opportunity to book the early bird tickets today and gear up for yet another exciting blockchain and crypto event of the year.About World Blockchain Summit (WBS)World Blockchain Summit (WBS) is an event by Trescon that supports the growth of the blockchain, crypto and Web3 ecosystem globally.WBS is the world's longest-running blockchain, crypto, and web 3-focused summit series. Since our inception in 2017, we have hosted more than 20 editions in 11 countries as we strived to create the ultimate networking and deal flow platform for the Web3 ecosystem. Each edition brings together global leaders and emerging startups in the space, including investors, developers, IT leaders, entrepreneurs, government authorities, and others.About TresconTrescon is a pioneering force in the global business events and services sector, driving the adoption of emerging technologies while promoting sustainability and inclusive leadership. With a deep understanding of the realities and requirements of the growth markets we operate in - we strive to deliver innovative and high-quality business platforms for our clients.To book your tickets, visit: https://bit.ly/special-access-wbs-dxb-pr1For inquiries, Contact: comms@worldblockchainsummit.comFor media inquiries and further information, please contact:Shadi DawiDirector, Public Relations & Partnerships - MENAshadi@tresconglobal.com+971 55 498 4989Source: tresconCopyright 2023 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.