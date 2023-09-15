

Ganesh Somwanshi, Founder, Mett.AI

SINGAPORE, Sept 15, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Mett.AI, an integrated communications consultancy is delighted to unveil the official launch of its communications services. Mett.AI promises to transform the way businesses engage with their audiences in the dynamic and diverse market. The firm caters to technology, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, consumer goods, finance and banking, entertainment, automotive, travel and tourism, energy and environment, real estate, nonprofits and NGOs, education, legal, government and public sector, food and beverage, professional services, fashion and beauty, sports, agriculture and food production and emerging sectors. Mett.AI works closely with it's India partners Krescendo Communications and Bloomindale PR and is looking at spreading its wings across APAC and other parts of the World.The comprehensive suite of services includes everything from public relations and digital marketing to events, branding, creative services, corporate communications, and market research and insights. Mett.AI blends innovative thinking and creativity to deliver bespoke results-driven integrated communications solutions.METT.AI will support companies not only to align with UN SDGs but also effectively communicate their commitment to sustainability, engage stakeholders, and make a positive impact on the world while enhancing their reputation and bottom line.The consultancy has introduced pro-bono packages for start-ups that are designed to attract potential investors and enhance brand awareness. Their primary goal is to assist start-ups in effectively reaching their target audience and ensuring comprehensive knowledge about their products and services. Through strategically crafted PR campaigns, the consultancy positions start-ups as trailblazers in their respective industries, earning them the esteemed title of "the first of its kind." Such a perception of innovators significantly impacts their market position and opens doors to valuable partnerships. These packages are being offered with a 50% discount on public relations services, providing start-ups with valuable support to scale up and achieve success.Mett.AI envisions to launch a specialized program designed for emerging and experienced leaders, empowering them to actively shape industry trends and sway public opinion. Through this program, leaders can showcase their expertise in various forms of content, thereby establishing trust and credibility among their followers. The consultancy's dedication lies in supporting purpose-driven brands as they forge meaningful alliances in the region, ultimately enhancing brand image and optimizing the sales funnel.Ganesh Somwanshi, Founder & Director, Mett.AI, quips, "In today's fast-paced and interconnected world, effective communication is more critical than ever before. With the launch of our communications consultancy, we aim to provide our clients with innovative, results-driven solutions that break cultural barriers and captivate diverse audiences.""Asia represents a rapidly growing market with diverse cultures, languages, and consumer behaviour. Recognizing the unique challenges and opportunities presented by the region, it is important to work with a consultancy that understands the risks and opportunities posed by AI," shares Ross Monaghan, International Association Of Business Communicators Asia Pacific Vice Chair, Australian academic and leading AI communications specialist."Mett.AI's pro-bono initiative for startups & future leaders is a game-changing model that empowers brands and leaders alike to embrace the vital significance of creating a brand equity in their career development. By aligning who they are with what they do, these leaders gain a profound sense of purpose and director. Sharing industry insights further catalyses a powerful transformation, benefiting not only themselves but also the people working in that industry. It's a journey of growth and impact, fostering a brighter future for both leaders and industry they influence," adds Letlhokwa Mpedi, Vice Chancellor & Principal at the University of Johannesburg.Mett.AI is well-positioned to be the go-to partner for businesses aiming to navigate the intricate communications landscape in the dynamic evolving world.About Mett.AIMett.AI is a premier boutique 360-degree communications consultancy. We specialize in providing a comprehensive range of strategic communications services that empower brands to thrive in today's dynamic landscape. With a team of seasoned professionals, we offer a personalized and holistic approach to communications, encompassing public relations, building digital assets, content creation, public affairs and more. Our commitment to creativity, innovation, and tailored strategies ensures that every client receive bespoke solutions that resonates with their unique goals and target audience. At Mett.AI, we pride ourselves on crafting compelling narratives, fostering meaningful connections, and driving impactful results to elevate the brand's presence across all channels. Welcome to a new dimension of communications excellence.