Forsee Power (FR0014005SB3 FORSE the "Company"), the French expert in smart battery systems for sustainable electromobility, is launching a new high-energy battery system, ZEN LFP, to provide full-day operations to electric buses, trucks, and off-highway vehicles.

The ZEN LFP battery system available in 36 kWh and 55 kWh modules- has been developed by Forsee Power's R&D engineers and will be manufactured in Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific.

A modular LFP solution to electrify heavy vehicles with an excellent cycle life

ZEN LFP is a cost-efficient, high-energy lithium-ion LFP modular product line designed for the commercial vehicles market (bus, truck, off-highway). ZEN LFP batteries are available in two formats: 36 kWh and 55 kWh, hence offering a wide range of voltage and energy combinations to perfectly match power and energy requirements. The 2 different formats combined with an excellent energy density of 240 Wh/L, and the ability to stack up to 2 modules allow a multitude of integration possibilities to optimize all available space in the vehicle.

Forsee Power's safe and robust design complies with ISO 26262 ASIL-C and is compatible with numerous stringent industry standards (including R100-3, R10.6, AIS-038 rev.2, SAE J2464 and SAE J2929), ensuring the reliability and durability of the battery system. It is also compatible with the C-box LFP industry standard format for easy replacement, while being more compact, and able to provide up to 20% more power.

This new product line offers an exceptional life of up to 6,000 cycles and cost optimization related to the LFP chemistry, hence providing a very low Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) to operators.

A product available worldwide and manufactured in Europe, Asia-Pacific, and North America

Forsee Power is leading the world market for bus batteries outside of China and has developed a very strong commercial and industrial footprint in Europe, Asia-Pacific, and North America. The Group is rapidly developing in other market segments such as off-highway vehicles, trucks, and trains, with a modular and flexible production offering.

The battery expert has located the production of its batteries close to its customers' assembly plants, thus significantly reducing the carbon footprint linked to transport and limiting delivery costs and times. The production sites also provide battery maintenance services, in addition to remote diagnosis.

Already present in Europe and Asia, Forsee Power will start to produce locally in the United States early 2024 to serve the Americas zone. This local production in Columbus, Ohio, will align with the Buy American Act.

About Forsee Power

Forsee Power is a French industrial group specializing in smart battery systems for sustainable electric transport (light vehicles, off-highway vehicles, buses, trucks, trains). A major player in Europe, Asia and North America, the Group designs, assembles, and supplies energy management systems based on cells that are among the most robust in the market and provides installation, commissioning, and maintenance on site and remotely. More than 2,500 buses and 100,000 LEV have been equipped with Forsee Power's batteries. The Group also offers financing solutions (battery leasing) and second-life solutions for transport batteries. Forsee Power and its 650 employees are committed to sustainable development and the Group has obtained the Gold medal from leading sustainability rating agency EcoVadis. For more information: www.forseepower.com @ForseePower

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230914244483/en/

