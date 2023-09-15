Regulatory News:

Eutelsat Communications (Paris:ETL):

Global AVOD and FAST channel programmer and distributor wedotv is expanding its distribution strategy to include satellite platforms, with the launch of a new wedotv FAST channel platform for audiences in Italy via Eutelsat's HOTBIRD satellites, at 13° East. Through this launch, wedotv will be able to enhance and extend their current reach across Italy to a larger audience of connected TVs, as well as to reach a new audience of non-connected TV viewers.

Starting this month, wedotv will add a lineup of 30 FAST channels, including its own proprietary FAST channels, wedo movies, wedo big stories and wedo sports. Viewers with a connected TV will be also able to watch the AVOD content through wedotv via an HbbTV App, which is accessible via an embedded link. This will enable viewers to switch between the linear channel and streaming content.

This client-centric, technology-agnostic approach, using satellite distribution to deliver internet content, enables wedotv to extend the reach of their FAST native content to audiences in hard-to-reach areas beyond terrestrial networks. The HOTBIRD satellites are the reference video neighbourhood for audiences in Italy.

"Through our partnership with Eutelsat, we are forging new territory in the distribution of FAST channels; expanding the reach of OTT-delivered services to traditional distribution platforms via HbbTV technology and further blurring the lines of the notion of linear TV," said Philipp Rotermund, CEO, wedotv. "Ultimately, wedotv's goal is to provide a seamless and convenient viewing experience for its consumers, wherever they are located, and this is yet another step toward doing just that."

Laurence Delpy, General Manager of Eutelsat's Video Business Unit added: "We are delighted to welcome wedotv, our first FAST channel platform, to our flagship HOTBIRD video neighbourhood. The launch of wedotv on HOTBIRD highlights the relevance of satellite to bring new types of content to audiences wherever they are located. By expanding their strategy and including satellite distribution in their business model, wedotv can now reach audiences in homes beyond terrestrial networks, with a cost-effective, sustainable and high-quality video distribution solution."

