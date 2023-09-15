Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 15.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 694 internationalen Medien
Künstliche Intelligenz als Geheimwaffe im Naturschutz!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
15.09.2023 | 08:06
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MIGO Opportunities Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

MIGO Opportunities Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 15

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date:15 September 2023

Name of applicant:MIGO Opportunities Trust plc
LEI:21380075RRMI7D4NQS20
Name of scheme:General
Period of return:From:15 March 2023To:14 September 2023
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:787,998
Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):NIL
Less:Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):NIL
Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:787,998
Name of contact:

Kerstin Rucht
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary

Telephone number of contact:020 3709 8732

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.