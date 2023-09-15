MIGO Opportunities Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 15
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
Date:15 September 2023
|Name of applicant:
|MIGO Opportunities Trust plc
|LEI:
|21380075RRMI7D4NQS20
|Name of scheme:
|General
|Period of return:
|From:
|15 March 2023
|To:
|14 September 2023
|Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
|787,998
|Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
|NIL
|Less:Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
|NIL
|Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
|787,998
|Name of contact:
Kerstin Rucht
|Telephone number of contact:
|020 3709 8732