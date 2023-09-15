Menhaden Resource Efficiency Plc - Half-year Report

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 15

Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC

Half Year Report

for the six months ended 30 June 2023

Financial Highlights

Menhaden Resource Ef?ciency PLC (the "Company") is an investment trust. Its shares are listed on the premium segment of the Of?cial List and traded on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

The Company's investment objective is to generate long-term shareholder returns, predominantly in the form of capital growth, by investing in businesses and opportunities that are demonstrably delivering or bene?ting signi?cantly from the ef?cient use of energy and resources irrespective of their size, location or stage of development.

Performance As at

30 June 2023 As at

31 December 2022 Total net assets £119,675,000 £103,831,000 Net asset value ("NAV") per share 151.4p 129.8p Share price 96.5p 89.0p Share price discount to the NAV per share^ 36.3% 31.4%

Total returns Six months to

30 June 2023 Year to

31 December 2022 NAV per share^ 16.9% (16.5%) Share price^ 8.8% (20.3%) RPI + 3% 5.9% 13.7%

Six months to

30 June 2023 Year to

31 December 2022 Annualised ongoing charges ratio^ 1.8% 1.8%

^ Alternative Performance Measure. Please refer to the Glossary on page 21 for de?nitions of these terms and the basis of their calculation.

Strategic Context

Over the ?rst six months of 2023 the level of investment in both the global quoted and private capital markets was subdued. The main reasons include post pandemic concerns, the dislocating impact of the Ukraine war on global energy and other resource supply chains, in?ationary pressures and rising central bank interest rates, and incidence of extreme weather events in North America, Europe, and Asia.

At the same time the global demand for energy and resources continues to rise. The World Meteorological Association has stated that 2023 is set to be the hottest year ever recorded and the International Monetary Fund reported that ?nancial markets are under-pricing climate related risks. The need for businesses to progressively reduce their use of fossil fuels and greenhouse gas emissions has never been so critical.

Consequently, our investment thesis to invest in high quality businesses that both enjoy strong market positions and are demonstrably delivering or signi?cantly bene?tting from the ef?cient use of energy and resources is now even more relevant and so should be bene?cial for long-term shareholders.

Financial Performance

The performance of our investment portfolio has been encouraging. Between 31 December 2022 and 30 June 2023 the Company's total net assets increased from £103.8 million to £119.7 million. The NAV per share increased from 129.8p at 31 December 2022 to 151.4p at 30 June 2023, giving an NAV per share total return of 16.9%. The Company's share price over the same period rose from 89.0p per share to 96.5p, giving a share price total return of 8.8%.

These metrics compare with a return over the six months of our primary performance comparator, RPI+3% per annum, of 5.9%. At the end of June the share price stood at a 36.3% discount to the NAV per share. Such share price discounts are currently re?ected across much of the investment trust sector and does not re?ect our NAV per share CAGR performance of 12.5%, 10.5% and 10.3 % over 1, 3 and 5 years.

Notable contributors to our performance included private equity clean energy developer X-ELIO, which is expected to realise 2.2 times invested capital following its proposed acquisition by Brook?eld Renewable, expected to conclude by the end of 2023. Taken together, our three largest digitalisation (decarbonisation) themed public equities (Microsoft, Alphabet and Amazon) contributed 9.2% to NAV. The two largest detractors were two sustainable infrastructure and transport companies, Union Paci?c and Canadian National Railway, which reduced our NAV by 0.3%.

The most signi?cant changes to the portfolio in the period included investment pro?ts being taken from reducing, by around half, the holding in Alphabet and re-investment in Airbus (because of its focus on manufacturing more ef?cient engines powered by sustainable aviation fuel). We also made a new large US$25 million private equity commitment into TCI Real Estate Partners Fund IV (because of its focus on developing best in class energy ef?cient buildings).

Environmental Performance

Our Portfolio Manager actively monitors the energy and resource ef?ciency of our investments in line with the carbon disclosure project and the Science Based Targets initiative.

The focus of engagement with all quoted investee companies has been on their alignment with the Paris Agreement to reduce global warming, deforestation and biodiversity loss. The aim of this engagement is to encourage them to adopt and use best practice environmental solutions and de?ne pathways to reduce their GHG emissions and preserve tropical rain forests, together with associated biodiversity. Some positive responses were received, which were welcomed. Where a weak or no response was received further follow-up engagement is planned.

Our Portfolio Manager supported AGM resolutions seeking greater disclosures by KLA of their Net Zero targets and the Canadian National Railway climate action plan.

Share Price Discount

We had not previously favoured share buy backs for mitigation of the share price discount and remain of the view that share buybacks are not usually in the best interest of shareholders as they reduce the size of the Company and increase the ongoing charges ratio. However, after a step-down in the share price in January 2023 the Board decided it would trial a very modest programme of share buybacks. We considered that this might reduce the volatility of the share price, take advantage of the accretion to NAV that buying back shares at a discount achieves and provide a signal to the market of our con?dence in the value of the Company's portfolio. Some 975,000 shares were bought back between February and April 2023 at an average price of 94.35 pence per share. The exercise did provide some additional liquidity in the volatile market conditions, was accretive to our shareholders and the cost of execution was modest.

We will continue to monitor closely the discount to NAV at which the Company's shares trade. Any future action will be dependent on market conditions, the Company's available liquid resources and the potential con?ict between accretive share buybacks and the availability of attractive portfolio investment opportunities. Buybacks will remain at the discretion of the Board.

As the Company can only issue new shares when the share price is at a premium to NAV it remains the Board's goal to improve the share price through enhanced investment performance and by having effective marketing strategies and informative communications to potential new investors.

Dividend

In line with previous practice the Board has not declared an interim dividend in respect of this half year. As shareholders will be aware a dividend of 0.4p per share was recommended in respect of the year to 31 December 2022 and, following shareholder approval in June 2023, was paid in July 2023.

Income generation is not part of the Company's investment objective and shareholders are reminded that the Company's dividend policy is that the Company will only pay dividends suf?cient to maintain investment trust status. If that threshold is crossed once again for the current ?nancial year, to 31 December 2023, the Directors will recommend to shareholders, for approval at the next AGM, a dividend suf?cient to achieve compliance with the investment trust status requirements.

Outlook

Whilst ?nancial markets have generally been resilient overall so far in 2023, and the Board hopes for an upturn for both quoted equities and private investment opportunities, we cannot ignore background macro factors, including: the continuing war in Ukraine; tension between the USA and China over trade; in?ationary pressures and high interest rates, which may persist for some time; nor the potential for further energy and resource price volatility; and climate change impacts.

However, the Board considers the Company's portfolio to be well placed for further capital growth because of its quality and the defensive and in?ation resistant properties of many of the holdings. Moreover, the Board continues to remain convinced of the validity of the premise that the world and all businesses need to be more energy and resource ef?cient and the Company's investment thesis should accordingly provide long-term bene?ts for our investors.

Further Information

Our Portfolio Manager's report, starting on page 8 provides further details about our investments and their contribution to the Company's performance during the period. The Company's most recent 2022 annual environmental impact report and monthly factsheets can be found on our website www.menhaden.com. Our 2023 annual report and environmental impact report will be published in mid 2024.

Howard Pearce

Chairman

14 September 2023

Investment Themes

Theme Description Clean energy Companies involved in the production and transmission of power from clean sources such as solar or wind. Industrial emissions reduction Companies focused on improving energy efficiency (e.g. in buildings or manufacturing processes) or creating emissions reduction products or services. Sustainable infrastructure and transportation Companies in the infrastructure and transport sectors helping to reduce harmful emissions. Water and waste management Companies with products or services that enable reductions in usage/volumes and/or smarter ways to manage water and waste. Digitalisation Companies that facilitate reduced resource consumption through digital technology. Reporting Companies providing the means for environmental reporting and evaluation.

Portfolio as at 30 June 2023

Investment Country Fair Value

£'000 % of net assets Airbus France 14,875 12.4 X-ELIO*1 Spain 13,588 11.4 Alphabet United States 13,181 11.0 Microsoft United States 13,115 11.0 Safran France 10,587 8.8 Canadian Pacific Kanas City Canada 10,291 8.6 VINCI France 9,595 8.0 Canadian National Railway Canada 8,953 7.5 Amazon.com United States 5,841 4.9 John Laing Group*2 UK 4,396 3.7 Tenlargestinvestments 104,422 87.3 Ocean Wilsons Bermuda 3,456 2.9 TCI Real Estate Partners Fund III* United States 1,676 1.4 Union Pacific United States 869 0.7 Waste Management United States 859 0.7 ASML Netherlands 683 0.6 KLA United States 496 0.4 LAM Research United States 354 0.3 Totalinvestments 112,815 94.3 Net current assets (including cash) 6,860 5.7 Totalnetassets 119,675 100.0

1 Investment made through Helios Co-Invest LP

2 Investment made through KKR Aqueduct Co-Invest LP

* Unquoted

Investment Business Description Theme Airbus Designs and manufactures aircraft with the most fuel-efficient engines in the industry Sustainable infrastructure and transportation X-ELIO Develops and operates solar energy assets Clean energy Alphabet Delivers a range of internet-based products and services for users and advertisers, which are powered by renewable energy with the group being the largest corporate buyer of renewable power worldwide Digitalisation Microsoft Provides cloud infrastructure and software services which deliver energy efficiency savings for customers versus legacy solutions Digitalisation Safran Designs, manufactures and services next generation aircraft engines which offer significant fuel efficiency savings Industrial emissions reduction Canadian Pacific Kanas City Owns and operates fuel-efficient freight railways in Canada and the USA Sustainable infrastructure and transportation VINCI Builds and operates energy efficient critical infrastructure assets Sustainable infrastructure and transportation Canadian National Railway Operates rail freight services across North America, which represent the most environmentally friendly way to transport freight over land Sustainable infrastructure and transportation Amazon.com An energy efficient ecommerce and cloud computing business aiming to use only renewable energy by 2030 Digitalisation John Laing Group Portfolio of mostly renewable rail and social infrastructure assets Sustainable infrastructure and transportation Ocean Wilsons Operates ports and provides lower climate impact maritime services in Brazil Sustainable infrastructure and transportation TCI Real Estate Partners Fund III Invests in energy-efficient real estate projects Sustainable infrastructure and transportation Union Pacific Provides fuel-efficient rail freight services across the USA Sustainable infrastructure and transportation Waste Management Provides waste management and environmental services in North America Water and waste management ASML Develops, manufactures and services advanced lithography systems used to produce more energy efficient semiconductor chips Digitalisation KLA Develops, manufactures and services inspection and metrology equipment used to increase the efficiency of semiconductor manufacturing Digitalisation LAM Research Develops, manufactures and services etching and deposition equipment used to produce more energy efficient semiconductor chips Digitalisation

Portfolio Manager's Review

Performance

During the ?rst half of 2023, the Company's NAV per share increased from 129.8p to 151.4p. This represents a total return of 16.9% and compares to the benchmark return of 5.9%. The Company's share price traded at a 36.3% discount to NAV as at 30 June 2023. The contributions to the NAV per share total return over the period are summarised below:

AssetCategory 30 June

2023

NAV% Return

Contribution

% Public Equities 77.8 13.1 Private Investments 16.4 2.7 Cash 5.3 - Foreign exchange forwards 1.1 2.1 Dividend Paid (0.3) Expenses (including accruals) (0.6) (1.8) Net Assets 100.0 Net Return 15.8 Reinvested dividend 0.3 Impact of share repurchases 0.8 Total Return 16.9 Net Assets 100.0

The easing of in?ation and hope for a soft landing in the higher interest rate environment have buoyed equity markets this year. The consumer remains resilient so far and dislocations in the United States regional banking sector seem to have been successfully contained. We continue to actively look for attractive private opportunities with better risk-reward pro?les than those in our quoted portfolio. There is some evidence of increasing deal ?ow and a more sensible approach to pricing which will satisfy our requirements. The global move towards Net Zero by 2050 continues to gain momentum. More and more companies from all sectors of the economy are establishing frameworks to reduce their greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. We believe our thesis of investing in businesses bene?tting from the ef?cient use of energy and resources remains more relevant than ever.

In the current environment, the portfolio continues to prioritise quoted equities, which represented 77.8% of the NAV at the period end. Our quoted equities span a number of energy and resource ef?ciency themes, namely: clean energy; digitalisation; industrial emissions reduction; sustainable infrastructure and transport; water and waste management. These all offer secular growth and their industry structures provide the incumbents with formidable competitive positions. Commitments to deliver the more ef?cient use of energy and resources are now widely recognised as adding to the shareholder value of those companies.

Investment performance was led by our biggest digitalisation holdings (Microsoft, Alphabet and Amazon), in a reversal of their poor performance in 2022. Within the private portfolio, KKR agreed a deal to sell its 50% stake in Spanish solar developer, X-ELIO, to joint venture partner, Brook?eld Renewable. We expect the transaction to complete in the second half of this year and deliver a compounded rate of return of 13% over 8 years in US dollars. This will be our fourth successful exit from a private investment, which, in aggregate, will have realised gains of approximately £21 million.

Investment performance was negatively affected by the appreciation of sterling, although this was partly offset by our forward currency contract hedges. We realised net cash proceeds of £5.2 million from our currency hedging over the period.

Key investment decisions during the period included the reduction of our Alphabet position by one half and the partial redeployment of the proceeds into a new position in Airbusin February. We continued to increase the size of the position over the subsequent months. We regularly monitor valuation and adjust positions accordingly where appropriate. We opted to take some pro?ts on our Microsoft holding in June, following very strong performance. We then added the proceeds, and some excess cash, to our Airbus, Canadian National Railway and VINCI holdings.

Our private investment activity was limited, with no new transactions in the period. However, we were pleased to make a new commitment to the fourth vintage of the TCI Real Estate Partners strategy in March. This fund will follow the same strategy, and offer similar environmental bene?ts, as the TCIRealEstatePartnersFundIIIinto which we made a US$15 million commitment in 2018. The fund helps to ?nance developments which are best in class in terms of energy ef?ciency and environmental standards.

The Company's share price has continued to trade at a signi?cant discount to its net asset value. Following a widening of the discount in January, the Board of Directors authorised the deployment of up to £1 million for a share buyback program. 975,000 shares (1.2% of the total issued) costing a total of £929,000 were purchased between mid-February to early April.

We maintain a proactive stance on stewardship. We carefully assess shareholder resolutions and engage with portfolio companies on environmental issues, while remaining mindful of our size. We seek to promote energy transition plans to progress towards net zero targets and greater disclosure of greenhouse gas emission reduction and mitigation strategies. During the period we voted against the recommendation of Amazon's management to support a resolution requesting disclosure on how the company is protecting the retirement plan's bene?ciaries from climate risk.

Public Equities

Quoted public equities represented 77.8% of total NAV at 30 June 2023, and delivered a total return of 16.9% over the period, adding 13.0% to the NAV per share.

Investment Increase/

(Decrease)% Contribution

toNAV % Microsoft 42.0 3.9 Alphabet 35.7 3.5 Amazon 55.2 1.8 Safran 22.7 1.7 VINCI 14.0 0.8 Airbus 5.3 0.5 Ocean Wilsons 3.2 0.4 ASML 31.6 0.1 Canadian Paci?c Kansas City 8.3 0.1 LAM Research 53.0 0.1 KLA 28.6 0.1 Waste Management 10.5 - Union Paci?c (1.2) (0.1) Canadian National Railway 1.8 (0.2)

Note: Percentage increase/(decrease) for individual holdings is calculated on their local currency and based over the holding period if bought or sold during the year.

Microsoft remains the key technology partner for all enterprises and its software products are ubiquitous. Customers can depend on Microsoft to ensure their technology infrastructure is fully sustainable, with the company aiming to operate on carbon-free energy everywhere, at all times, by 2030. Microsoftis also set to be one of the prime bene?ciaries of Arti?cial Intelligence. The new Copilot products will enable customers to harness the power of Generative AI. The rate of adoption may be gradual, but we believe that the productivity gains from it will support signi?cant future revenue growth. The core pro?t drivers, Of?ce 365 Commercial and the Azure Cloud business are performing well. Of?ce 365 now has more than 380 million users and continues to grow. Azure is still gaining market share. Percentage revenue growth has remained in the high 20s on a year-over-year basis, even as customers have focused on optimising workloads to reduce costs. Positively, the weaker PC market should cease to be a headwind going forwards. With the shares up more than 40% year-to-date in US dollars, we opted to take some pro?ts in June and reduced our position by 2.0% of NAV.

Alphabet continues to step up its response to the competitive threat posed by Open AI/Microsoft and ChatGPT. Management is focused on using Generative AI to enhance Google's products and services for both users and advertisers. The launch of a new beta search experience in the US (as part of "Search Labs") provides an AI powered snapshot of key information to consider, then suggested next steps and has chat capabilities. The tempo of iterative product development appears to be increasing. We welcome the new sense of urgency. The company continues to push forward on its sustainability agenda with aims to achieve net-zero emissions, run on 24/7 carbon-free energy and to replenish more water than it consumes. Progress is also being made on costs, with headcount now falling and operating margins improving. The company should be able to accelerate revenue growth once the economy improves.

We opted to reduce our position materially in February due to concerns stemming from heightened competition in Search, following Microsoft's launch of its new Bing search engine. Whilst we thought that Alphabetwas well positioned to fend off this new challenge, we realised that the level of risk and range of outcomes had widened. We sold approximately one half of our position, leaving it equal to the pro?t we made on our original holding. We have been happy to maintain the position since then but do continue to monitor the various anti-trust actions against the company.

The turnaround at Amazon is gaining momentum. Pro?tability and free cash ?ow generation have in?ected. The Retail business' operating margins have bene?ted from lower fuel prices, falling freight rates and the switch to a regional ful?lment model in the US. The latter translates into shorter delivery distances and faster delivery speeds. Amazon Web Services' growth rate is also picking up following a softer Cloud environment focused on workload optimisations. CEO Jassy has always been adamant on the future for AWS, outlining how 90% of IT spend is still on-premises. We were disappointed to see that Amazon recently failed to meet the Science Based Targets initiative's (SBTi) deadline to submit their emissions reduction targets for validation. We intend to raise this matter during our engagement with the company.

French aircraft engine manufacturer, Safran, has continued to pro?t from the commercial aviation industry's resurgence. The reopening of China in January removed the last major obstacle to a full recovery. We believe air travel remains a secular growth story, with most people still never having travelled on a plane.

Flight cycles are the key driver of the company's ?nancial performance, with most of its pro?ts coming from aftermarket sales of spare parts. Safrancontinues to lead the way towards the decarbonisation of the aviation sector. We were pleased to see that its emission reduction targets were independently approved by the SBTi. These include targets to reduce Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 50% by 2030 and reduce Scope 3 emissions by 42.5% by 2035 (versus 2018).

Holding company, Ocean Wilsons, owns a controlling interest in publicly listed Brazilian port operator, Wilson Sons, alongside a diversi?ed investment portfolio. Wilson Sons' asset base enjoys high barriers to entry and substantial operating leverage for growth in Brazil's international trade shipping sector. Shipping has the lowest climate impact of any freight method, on a per unit basis, producing between 10-40 grams of CO2 per metric ton of freight per kilometre of transportation, which is around half that even of rail freight. Ocean Wilsons recently con?rmed that it is undertaking a strategic review of its investment in Wilson Sons. We believe that the company could unlock signi?cant value, with the shares trading at more than a 50% discount to NAV at the period end.

French infrastructure group, VINCI, bene?ted from the recovery of its Airports business and the good performance of its Energies and Cobra contracting businesses. Traf?c at the former is now above 90% of 2019 levels. The management team continues to make progress on its targets to reduce Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 40% and Scope 3 emissions by 20% by 2030. This includes the company's construction business increasing the use of low carbon concrete for 90% of its needs. The recent completion of the Belmonte solar farm in Brazil marks VINCI's ?rst foray into renewable power generation. The company is currently waiting for the publication of the French government's opinion on the possibility of changing taxes levied on motorway concessions in the country.

Our North American railroad holdings, Canadian NationalRailway, CanadianPaci?cKansasCityand UnionPaci?c, are currently facing a slowing economy. We view the headwinds as only cyclical in nature. Rail retains a signi?cant cost advantage over trucks on longer haul routes and no one is building railroads today. Rail remains the most environmentally friendly way of transporting freight over land, with current locomotives four times more fuel ef?cient than trucking on a per unit basis.

We opted to add incrementally to our position in Canadian National Railway in June. We believed the shares offered good value compared to the company's midterm organic growth pro?le. Canadian Paci?c ?nally completed its merger with Kansas City Southern in April. Canadian Paci?c Kansas City has multiple opportunities to grow volumes, including by converting truck traf?c to rail. We consider the published earnings per share guidance to be overly conservative. We believe new Union Paci?c CEO, Jim Vena, should be able to help the company ful?l its potential and deliver meaningful improvements in operations and pro?ts.

Signs are emerging that the semiconductor industry is ?nding a bottom to its current cycle. A return to growth should translate into higher capital spending. This should bene?t our semiconductor capital equipment companies, ASML, LamResearchand KLA. Each company dominates its respective niche in the value chain and plays a critical role in helping the wider industry both maximise semiconductor production from ?nite resources and develop and produce more advanced and energy ef?cient chips. We believe the fundamental drivers of semiconductor demand remain as clear as ever: cloud computing, arti?cial intelligence, 5G, the Internet of Things (IoT) and the digitalisation of the automotive industry. Semiconductor manufacturers' capital intensity also continues to increase. We expect all these companies to have very bright futures.

Solid waste pricing is moderating as in?ation eases, but WasteManagementcontinues to drive forwards on its sustainability agenda. Growth investments in new automated recycling facilities and renewable natural gas plants at land?ll sites should help to drive double digit earnings growth going forward. The company provides essential services and bene?ts from a high proportion of annuity-like revenue streams, with the cost of its services representing a very small portion (circa 0.5%) of customers' total expenses.

We opened a new position in aircraft manufacturer, Airbus, in February and increased its size over the subsequent months to 12.4% of NAV at the period end. We previously held the company's shares but exited in April 2021, believing that the post Covid recovery would take signi?cantly longer than implied by the price. Now commercial aviation's recovery from the global reaction to the Covid pandemic is nearly complete and the secular growth of air travel appears set to resume. Fleet renewal requirements and the need for the global aviation sector to accelerate their decarbonisation are key drivers. By upgrading to Airbus' latest generation aircraft, customers can reduce carbon emissions by 20-30%. Airbus' aircraft are also certi?ed to operate on 50% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), with a target to reach 100% by the end of the decade.

Airbus' A320 program is the most successful aircraft family ever. Production is sold out until 2029. Deliveries should increase from a target of 720 this year to more than 1,000 in the coming years and underpin signi?cant earnings growth. We were also pleased to see the company receive approval from the SBTi for its greenhouse gas emissions near-term reduction targets. These include plans to reduce scope 1 and 2 emissions by 63% by 2030 and reduce scope 3 emissions by 46% by 2035.

Private Investments

Our portfolio of private investments represented 16.4% of the total NAV as at 30 June 2023, and delivered a total return of 16.6% during the period, adding 2.7% to the NAV per share.

Investment Increase/

(Decrease)% Contribution

toNAV% X-ELIO 52.0 2.8 John Laing (2.5) (0.1) TCI Real Estate Partners Fund III 4.5 -

Note: Percentage increase/(decrease) for individual holdings is calculated on their local currency and based over the holding period if bought or sold during the year.

KKR agreed a deal to sell its 50% stake in Spanish solar energy developer, X-ELIO, to joint venture partner, Brook?eld Renewable in March. We marked up our valuation to align with the sale price. We expect the transaction to complete in the second half of this year and deliver a return of ~2.2 times invested capital in US dollars, equivalent to an IRR of ~13% over 8 years.

TCIRealEstatePartnersFundIIIcurrently comprises three loans to separate real estate developments in the United States. They are ?rst mortgages and have low loan-to-value ratios (less than 60%). These developments are best in class in terms of energy ef?ciency and environmental standards. Buildings contribute more than 30% of GHG emissions in the United States and raising their ef?ciency levels is vital to reducing emissions. Whilst the Fund did not manage to commit the level of capital we originally hoped, investment returns have remained in line with expectations. The Fund has continued to draw down from its remaining commitment (circa US$3.2 million) in line with the schedules of its existing loans. We expect the last loan to be repaid in 2026.

John Laing is an active manager of public-private partnerships and similar concession-based assets. The company makes both green and brown?eld investments. Environmental impacts are managed on an asset by asset basis and the ?rm is seeking to achieve a net zero transition for its direct operations by 2050 or before. We marked down our valuation to align with the manager's latest valuation, with the downgrade being primarily driven by losses on currency translation. KKR's overhaul of the company's operations continues, with the appointment of Andrew Truscott as CEO in March. Recent investments include the acquisition of a majority stake in National Road RV555, Norway's largest PPP, and the purchase of three Irish infrastructure assets from AMP Capital. The latter consisting of Valley Healthcare, a portfolio of primary care centres, the Convention Centre Dublin and Towercom, a mobile tower operator.

We were pleased to ?nalise a new US$25 million commitment to the TCIRealEstatePartnersFundIV. This fund will follow the same strategy, and offer similar environmental bene?ts, as the TCI Real Estate Partners FundIII. The coronavirus epidemic provided a stress test for Fund III. We were very pleased that while certain developments were affected by construction delays, return expectations on the loans remained unchanged. Each loan has several elements of downside protection such as credit seniority, loan-to-value ratios of up to 65% and completion and carry guarantees. The strategy has only ever recorded one loss out of 37 loans. The manager believes that stress is starting to permeate real estate credit markets and that the emerging conditions should underpin strong demand for its differentiated ?nancing. Furthermore, the rise in interest rates has increased the relative attractiveness of their traditionally premium rates. The manager is targeting gross returns of 11-14%. We believe this level of return represents an exceptional balance between risk and reward. We expect the fund to start drawing down this year. We expect our net invested amount, on a cost basis, to peak at approximately 70% of the total commitment in mid-2026.

FX Hedges

The aim of our currency hedging policy, to date, has been to address volatility inherent in the portfolio's exposure to both the US dollar and the euro. While in this period we realised proceeds of £5.2 million, we continue to keep the policy under review.

Outlook

We continue to focus on what we can control. Our preference remains for investments which require us to make as few predictions as possible. We believe our criteria of investing in energy and resource ef?ciency businesses offering quality and value should leave the portfolio well placed to generate superior risk adjusted returns over time in most market conditions.

Private investment opportunities are becoming more interesting, with higher expected returns. We believe that the balance between risk and reward on proposed transactions is improving but we will take a considered approach to committing capital. We continue to evaluate new transactions with a critical lens. We will only make private investments when they offer a more attractive balance between risk and reward compared to public markets. We believe the next vintage of TCI Real Estate Partners' strategy met this criteria and were very happy to make a substantial commitment (US$25 million) in March. We expect to earn comparable returns to equity markets, whilst incurring substantially less risk due to our more senior position in the capital structure.

Following the strong year to date returns, the Company's net asset value per share has now compounded at over 10%, after fees, for the ?ve years ended 30 June 2023. Share price performance continues to trail net asset value returns. We believe the two should converge in time. We remain optimistic on both our energy and resource ef?ciency investment thesis and our current portfolio's prospects.



Performance

CAGR% 30/06/22-

30/06/23

1Yr 30/06/20 -

30/06/23

3Yr 30/06/18-

30/06/23

5Yr 30/06/16-

30/06/23

7Yr 31/07/15-

30/06/23

Inception NAV per share 12.5% 10.5% 10.3% 9.6% 5.8% Share Price (2.4%) 4.9% 6.6% 6.8% (0.2%) RPI+3% 11.2% 9.8% 7.6% 7.1% 6.9%

Note: Figures are adjusted for cumulative dividend reinvestments

Menhaden Capital Management LLP

Portfolio Manager

14 September 2023

Regulatory Disclosures

Principal Risks and Uncertainties

The principal risks and uncertainties faced by the Company are explained in detail in the Company's Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2022 (the "Annual Report"). The Board believes that the Company's principal risks and uncertainties have not changed materially since the date of the Annual Report and are not expected to change materially for the remaining six months of the Company's ?nancial year.

Related Parties Transactions

During the ?rst six months of the current ?nancial year, no transactions with related parties have taken place which have materially affected the ?nancial position or the performance of the Company.

Going Concern

The Directors believe, having considered the Company's investment objective, risk management policies, capital management policies and procedures, the nature of the portfolio and the expenditure projections, that the Company has adequate resources, an appropriate ?nancial structure and suitable management arrangements in place to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future and, more speci?cally, that there are no material uncertainties pertaining to the Company that would prevent its ability to continue in such operational existence for at least twelve months from the date of the approval of this half year report. For these reasons, the Directors consider it is appropriate to continue to adopt the going concern basis in preparing the ?nancial statements.

Directors' Responsibilities Statement

The Board con?rms that, to the best of the Directors' knowledge:

(i) the condensed set of ?nancial statements contained within the half year report has been prepared in accordance with FRS 104 'Interim Financial Reporting' and gives a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, ?nancial position and return of the Company; and

(ii) the interim management report includes a fair review of the information required by sections 4.2.7R and 4.2.8R of the UK Listing Authority Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In order to provide these con?rmations, and in preparing these ?nancial statements, the Directors are required to:

• select suitable accounting policies and then apply them consistently;

• make judgements and accounting estimates that are reasonable and prudent;

• state whether applicable UK Accounting Standards have been followed, subject to any material departures disclosed and explained in the ?nancial statements; and

• prepare the ?nancial statements on the going concern basis unless it is inappropriate to presume that the Company will continue in business;

and the Directors con?rm that they have done so.

This half year report contains certain forward-looking statements. These statements are made by the Directors in good faith based on the information available to them up to the date of this report and such statements should be treated with caution due to the inherent uncertainties, including both economic and business risk factors, underlying any such forward-looking information.

Howard Pearce

Chairman

14 September 2023

Condensed Income Statement

Six months to 30 June 2023

(unaudited) Six months to 30 June 2022

(unaudited)

Note Revenue

£'000 Capital

£'000 Total

£'000 Revenue

£'000 Capital

£'000 Total

£'000 Gains/(losses) on investments at fair value through profit or loss - 17,492 17,492 - (17,838) (17,838) Income from investments 5 1,129 - 1,129 761 - 761 Management and performance fees 6,9 (161) (1,079) (1,240) (164) 1,021 857 Other expenses (193) - (193) (221) - (221) Net returns/(losses) before taxation 775 16,413 17,188 376 (16,817) (16,441) Taxation (99) - (99) (57) - (57) Net returns/(losses) after taxation 676 16,413 17,089 319 (16,817) (16,498) Basic and diluted returns/(losses) per share 7

0.8p

20.7p

21.5p

0.4p

(21.0)p

(20.6)p

The total column of this statement is the profit and loss account of the Company. The supplementary revenue and capital columns are prepared under guidance issued by the Association of Investment Companies' Statement of Recommended Practice.

All revenue and capital items in the above statement derive from continuing operations.

There are no recognised gains or losses other than those shown above and therefore no Statement of Total Comprehensive Income has been presented.

Condensed Statement of Changes in Equity

Called up

share

capital

£'000

Special

reserve

£'000 Capital

redemption

Reserve

£'000

Capital

reserve

£'000

Revenue

reserve

£'000



Total

£'000 Six months to 30 June 2023 (unaudited) Balance at 31 December 2022 800 77,371 - 24,970 690 103,831 Net returns after taxation - - - 16,413 676 17,089 Repurchase of ordinary shares for cancellation (10) (929) 10 - - (929) Dividends paid - - - - (316) (316) Balance at 30 June 2023 790 76,442 10 41,383 1,050 119,675 Six months to 30 June 2022 (unaudited) Balance at 31 December 2021 800 77,371 - 45,996 364 124,531 Net (losses)/returns after taxation - - - (16,817) 319 (16,498) Dividends paid - - - - (160) (160) Balance at 30 June 2022 800 77,371 - 29,179 523 107,873

Condensed Statement of Financial Position







Note As at

30 June 2023

(unaudited)

£'000 As at

31 December 2022

(audited)

£'000 Fixed assets Investments at fair value through pro?t or loss 8 112,815 93,809 Current assets Debtors 76 104 Derivative ?nancial instruments 8 1,259 4,200 Cash 6,249 6,061 7,584 10,365 Current liabilities Creditors: amounts falling due within one year (291) (343) Performance fee provisions 9 (433) - Net current assets 6,860 10,022 Net assets 119,675 103,831 Capital and reserves Called up share capital 790 800 Special reserve 76,442 77,371 Capital redemption reserve 10 - Capital reserve 41,383 24,970 Revenue reserve 1,050 690 Total shareholders' funds 119,675 103,831 Net asset value per share 151.4p 129.8p

Condensed Cash Flow Statement

Six months to

30 June 2023

(unaudited)

£'000 Six months to

30 June 2022

(unaudited)

£'000 Net cash inflow/(outflow) from operating activities 6 (299) Investing activities Purchases of investments (18,982) (10,049) Sales of investments 15,172 20,017 Settlement of derivatives 5,237 (3,618) Net cash inflow from investing activities 1,427 6,350 Financing activities Dividends paid (316) (160) Repurchase of ordinary shares for cancellation (929) - Net cash outflow from financing activities (1,245) (160) Increase in cash and cash equivalents 188 5,891 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 6,061 878 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 6,249 6,769

Notes to the Financial Statements

1 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The condensed ?nancial statements contained in this interim ?nancial report do not constitute statutory accounts as de?ned in s434 of the Companies Act 2006. The ?nancial information for the six months to 30 June 2023 and 30 June 2022 has not been audited or reviewed by the Company's external auditor.

The information for the year ended 31 December 2022 has been extracted from the latest published audited ?nancial statements. Those statutory ?nancial statements have been ?led with the Registrar of Companies and included the report of the auditor, which was unquali?ed and did not contain a statement under Sections 498(2) or (3) of the Companies Act 2006.

No statutory accounts in respect of any period after 31 December 2022 have been reported on by the Company's auditor or delivered to the Registrar of Companies.

Earnings for the ?rst six months should not be taken as a guide to the results for the full year.

2 ACCOUNTING POLICIES

These condensed ?nancial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis in accordance with the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority, FRS 104 'Interim Financial Reporting', the April 2021 Statement of Recommended Practice 'Financial Statements of Investment Trust Companies and Venture Capital Trusts' and using the same accounting policies as set out in the Company's Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2022.

3 GOING CONCERN

After making enquiries, and having reviewed the investments, Statement of Financial Position and projected income and expenditure for the next 12 months, the Directors have a reasonable expectation that the Company has adequate resources to continue in operation for the foreseeable future. The Directors have therefore adopted the going concern basis in preparing these ?nancial statements.

4 PRINCIPAL RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES

The principal risks facing the Company together with an explanation of these risks and how they are managed is contained in the Strategic Report and note 17 of the Company's Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2022.

5 INCOME

Six months to

30 June 2023

(unaudited)

£'000 Six months to

30 June 2022

(unaudited)

£'000 Income from investments Overseas dividends 1,103 761 Total income from investments 1,103 761 Other income Interest income 26 - Total income 1,129 761

6 AIFM AND PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT FEES

Six months to 30 June 2023 (unaudited) Six months to 30 June 2022 (unaudited) Revenue

£'000 Capital

£'000 Total

£'000 Revenue

£'000 Capital

£'000 Total

£'000 AIFM fee 25 99 124 25 101 126 Portfolio management fee 136 546 682 139 555 694 Provision for performance fee - 434 434 - (1,677) (1,677) 161 1,079 1,240 164 (1,021) (857)

7 RETURNS/(LOSSES) PER SHARE

The revenue and capital returns/(losses) per share are based on the weighted average number of Ordinary shares in issue during the six months to 30 June 2023, 79,375,968, and 30 June 2022, 80,000,001. The calculation of the total, revenue and capital returns/(losses) per share is carried out in accordance with IAS 33, "Earnings per Share".

There are no dilutive instruments in the Company and so basic and diluted returns/(losses) are the same.

8 FAIR VALUE HIERARCHY

The methods of fair value measurement are classi?ed into a hierarchy based on reliability of the information used to determine the valuation.

Level 1 - Quoted prices in active markets.

Level 2 - Inputs other than quoted prices included within Level 1 that are observable (i.e. developed using market data), either directly or indirectly.

Level 3 - Inputs are unobservable (i.e. for which market data is unavailable).

The table below sets out the Company's fair value hierarchy investments as at 30 June 2023.

Level 1

£'000 Level 2

£'000 Level 3

£'000 Total

£'000 As at 30 June 2023 (unaudited) Investments 93,155 - 19,660 112,815 Derivatives - 1,259 - 1,259 As at 31 December 2022 (audited) Investments 76,945 - 16,864 93,809 Derivatives - 4,200 - 4,200

9 PROVISIONS

Provisions are recognised when a present obligation arises from past events, it is probable that the obligation will materialise and it is possible for a reliable estimate to be made, but the timing of settlement or the exact amount is uncertain.

Full details of the performance fee arrangement can be found in the Company's Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2022.

Glossary of Terms

AlternativePerformanceMeasures("APMs") Measures not speci?cally de?ned under the International Financial Reporting Standards but which are viewed as

particularly relevant for investment trusts and which the

Board of Directors uses to assess the Company's performance. De?nitions of the terms used and the basis of calculation are set out in this Glossary.

Discount/Premium (APM)

A description of the difference between the share price and the net asset value per share. The size of the discount or premium is calculated by subtracting the share price from the net asset value per share and is usually expressed as a percentage (%) of the net asset value per share. If the share price is higher than the net asset value per share the result is a premium. If the share price is lower than the net asset value per share the shares are trading at a discount.

Net Asset Value ("NAV") Per Share

The value of the Company's assets, principally investments made in other companies and cash held, minus any liabilities. The NAV is also described as "shareholders' funds". The NAV is often expressed in pence per share after being divided by the number of shares that have been issued. The NAV per share is unlikely to be the same as the share price, which is the price at which the Company's shares can be bought or sold by an investor. The share price is determined by the relationship between the demand for and supply of the shares.

NAV Total Return (APM)

The theoretical total return on shareholders' funds per share, re?ecting the change in NAV assuming that dividends paid to shareholders were reinvested at NAV at the time the shares were quoted ex-dividend. A way of measuring investment management performance of investment trusts which is not affected by movements in the share price.

30 June

2023

(unaudited) 31 December

2022

(audited) Opening NAV 129.8p 155.7p Increase/(decrease) in NAV 21.7p (25.9)p Closing NAV 151.4p 129.8p % Increase/(decrease) in NAV 16.6% (16.6)% Impact of dividend reinvested 0.3% 0.1% NAV Total Return 16.9% (16.5)%

Share Price Total Return (APM)

Share price total return to a shareholder, on a last traded price to a last traded price basis, assuming that all dividends received were reinvested, without transaction costs, into the shares of the Company at the time the shares were quoted ex-dividend.

30 June

2023

(unaudited) 31 December

2022

(audited) Opening share price 89.0p 112.0p Increase/(decrease) in share price 7.5p (23.0)p Closing share price 96.5p 89.0p % Increase/(decrease) in share price 8.4% (20.5)% Impact of reinvested dividends 0.4% 0.2% Share Price Total Return 8.8% (20.3)%

Ongoing Charges (APM)

Ongoing charges are calculated by taking the Company's annualised operating expenses excluding ?nance costs, taxation and exceptional items, and expressing them as a percentage of the average daily net asset value of the Company over the period. The costs of buying and selling investments and performance fees are excluded, as are interest costs, taxation, costs of buying back or issuing shares and other non-recurring costs. These items are excluded because if included, they could distort the understanding of the Company's performance for the period and the comparability between periods.