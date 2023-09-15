

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The Australian dollar rose to 1-1/2-month highs of 95.55 against the yen and 1.6456 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 94.96 and 1.6518, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the New Zealand dollars, the aussie advanced to nearly a 2-week high of 0.6474 and nearly a 2-month high of 1.0910, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6439 and 1.0890 respectively.



The aussie edged up to 0.8736 against the Canadian dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 0.8698.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 97.00 against the yen, 1.61 against the euro, 0.66 against the greenback, 1.10 against the kiwi and 0.89 against the loonie.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger. Hier klicken