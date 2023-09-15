

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The NZ dollar rose to a 1-1/2-month high of 1.7945 against the euro and a 5-week high of 87.60 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.7945 and 87.14, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar, the kiwi edged up to 0.5937 from yesterday's closing value of 0.5909.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.74 against the euro, 89.00 against the yen and 0.60 against the greenback.



