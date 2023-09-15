

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The Canadian dollar rose to more than a 2-month high of 109.41 against the yen, from Thursday's closing value of 109.16.



Against the U.S. dollar and the euro, the loonie edged up to 1.3494 and 1.4368 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.3508 and 1.4374, respectively.



If the loonie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 110.00 against the yen, 1.33 against the greenback and 1.42 against the euro.



