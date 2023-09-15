Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 15.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 694 internationalen Medien
Künstliche Intelligenz als Geheimwaffe im Naturschutz!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QLVM | ISIN: GB00BLF79495 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ONE HERITAGE GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ONE HERITAGE GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
15.09.2023 | 08:31
133 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

One Heritage Group plc: Lincoln House Sales Update

DJ One Heritage Group plc: Lincoln House Sales Update 

One Heritage Group plc (OHG) 
One Heritage Group plc: Lincoln House Sales Update 
15-Sep-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
15 September 2023 
ONE HERITAGE GROUP PLC 
(the "Company") 
Lincoln House Sales Update 
 
One Heritage Group PLC (LSE: OHG), the UK-based residential developer, development manager and property manager focused 
on the North of England, on 24 August 2023 announced that it was experiencing delays with the completion of the sale of 
fifteen units at Lincoln House, Bolton. On the 1 September 2023 a further announcement was made that legal notices to 
the buyer have been issued to complete the transaction within ten working days and that a further update will be 
provided by 15 September 2023. 
 
Notices to complete expired at the business close on 14 September 2023 and the Company expects to enter into an 
agreement with the buyer to allow an extension of time of 21 days for ten units once a further five sales are completed 
by close of business on 18 September 2023. 
 
The Company will make any further announcements as and when needed. 
 
 
Contacts 
 
One Heritage Group plc 
Jason Upton 
Chief Executive Officer 
Email: jason.upton@one-heritage.com 
 
Anthony Unsworth 
Chief Financial Officer 
Email: anthony.unsworth@one-heritage.com 
 
Hybridan LLP (Financial Adviser and Broker) 
Claire Louise Noyce 
Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com 
Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341 
 
Yellow Jersey PR (Financial PR) 
Charles Goodwin/Annabelle Wills/Bessie Elliot 
Email: oneheritage@yellowjerseypr.com 
Tel: +44 (0)203 004 9512 
 
About One Heritage Group 
One Heritage Group PLC is a property development and management company. It focuses on the residential sector primarily 
in the North of England, seeking out value and maximising opportunities for investors. In 2020 One Heritage Group PLC 
became one of the first publicly listed residential developers with a focus on co-living. 
The Company is listed on the Standard List of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, trading under the ticker 
OHG. 
For further information, please visit the Company's website at https://www.oneheritageplc.com/. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse 
Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00BLF79495 
Category Code: UPD 
TIDM:      OHG 
LEI Code:    2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  271590 
EQS News ID:  1726775 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1726775&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 15, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.