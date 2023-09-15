DJ One Heritage Group plc: Lincoln House Sales Update

One Heritage Group plc (OHG) One Heritage Group plc: Lincoln House Sales Update 15-Sep-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15 September 2023 ONE HERITAGE GROUP PLC (the "Company") Lincoln House Sales Update One Heritage Group PLC (LSE: OHG), the UK-based residential developer, development manager and property manager focused on the North of England, on 24 August 2023 announced that it was experiencing delays with the completion of the sale of fifteen units at Lincoln House, Bolton. On the 1 September 2023 a further announcement was made that legal notices to the buyer have been issued to complete the transaction within ten working days and that a further update will be provided by 15 September 2023. Notices to complete expired at the business close on 14 September 2023 and the Company expects to enter into an agreement with the buyer to allow an extension of time of 21 days for ten units once a further five sales are completed by close of business on 18 September 2023. The Company will make any further announcements as and when needed. Contacts One Heritage Group plc Jason Upton Chief Executive Officer Email: jason.upton@one-heritage.com Anthony Unsworth Chief Financial Officer Email: anthony.unsworth@one-heritage.com Hybridan LLP (Financial Adviser and Broker) Claire Louise Noyce Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341 Yellow Jersey PR (Financial PR) Charles Goodwin/Annabelle Wills/Bessie Elliot Email: oneheritage@yellowjerseypr.com Tel: +44 (0)203 004 9512 About One Heritage Group One Heritage Group PLC is a property development and management company. It focuses on the residential sector primarily in the North of England, seeking out value and maximising opportunities for investors. In 2020 One Heritage Group PLC became one of the first publicly listed residential developers with a focus on co-living. The Company is listed on the Standard List of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, trading under the ticker OHG. For further information, please visit the Company's website at https://www.oneheritageplc.com/. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BLF79495 Category Code: UPD TIDM: OHG LEI Code: 2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 271590 EQS News ID: 1726775 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

