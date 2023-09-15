DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 15-Sep-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15 September 2023 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 14 September 2023 it purchased a total of 30,979 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 10,979 20,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.100 GBP0.960 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.100 GBP0.949 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.100000 GBP0.956393

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 668,490,371 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 1929 1.100 XDUB 15:23:16 00066994055TRLO0 2782 1.100 XDUB 15:23:16 00066994052TRLO0 3274 1.100 XDUB 15:23:16 00066994053TRLO0 2994 1.100 XDUB 15:23:16 00066994054TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 624 96.00 XLON 12:35:31 00066987954TRLO0 3015 96.00 XLON 12:35:31 00066987955TRLO0 2929 96.00 XLON 12:35:31 00066987956TRLO0 3050 95.60 XLON 13:42:16 00066989836TRLO0 254 95.50 XLON 14:13:07 00066991215TRLO0 2864 95.50 XLON 14:13:07 00066991216TRLO0 3204 95.40 XLON 14:55:19 00066992805TRLO0 1890 94.90 XLON 15:17:45 00066993890TRLO0 1405 95.80 XLON 16:16:11 00066997748TRLO0 765 95.80 XLON 16:16:11 00066997749TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: POS TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 271588 EQS News ID: 1726737 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1726737&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 15, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)