Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. Securing Success with Patent Protection and an IP Edge 15-Sep-2023 / 07:10 GMT/BST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Securing Success with Patent Protection and an IP Edge NEWS RELEASE BY JERICHO ENERGY VENTURES London, UK | September 12, 2023 08:37 AM Eastern Daylight Time ValueTheMarkets.com News Commentary: Obtaining a patent is a significant achievement for many businesses. It showcases innovation and strengthens a company's market position. That's why Jericho Energy Ventures (TSX.V: JEV) (OTC: JROOF) is thrilled to obtain patent approval for its subsidiary's hydrogen-fueled steam boiler. Following in the footsteps of leading firms like Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT), and Iberdrola SA (OTC: IBDRY), these powerful businesses acknowledge the importance of patents in their success. Apple, a tech giant, holds a vast portfolio of patents, many of which relate to energy efficiency and sustainable design in its products. Microsoft has a long-standing history of filing and holding numerous patents, reflecting its commitment to innovation and technological advancement. In recent years it has shown a growing emphasis on sustainability and addressing climate change. Meanwhile, Iberdrola is one of the world's largest producers of wind power and a major electricity utility company. Each of these companies has obtained numerous patents over the years. These patents not only recognize their innovations but also give them a competitive industry edge. Jericho Energy Ventures (TSX.V: JEV) (OTC: JROOF) recently announced a newly allowed patent for its state-of-the-art, zero-emission DCCTM hydrogen-fueled steam boiler, developed by its wholly-owned subsidiary, Hydrogen Technologies. This is the third patent Hydrogen Technologies has in the pipeline as the company begins to receive initial commercial orders. This new patent update follows the news that a leading U.S. University had opted to procure and deploy the DCCTM boiler within its district heating system - a market potentially worth USD198B. JEV's additional achievements include a three-way EU partnership with Sofinter Group and Exogen, as well as a collaboration with a global alcoholic beverage giant for a four-country DCCTM study. Moreover, Jericho's HALO Hydrogen Hub entry was recently ranked by Rystad Energy among the top 10 likely to secure funding from the Department of Energy's regional clean hydrogen hubs program. Each of these announcements presents the potential for a mass-market opening. Individually they are a boon for the company, collectively they signal a compelling opportunity. Indeed, that's a key factor in Atrium Research's decision to rate JEV stock a Buy, with the firm noting JEV's hydrogen investments "have been performing exceptionally well". Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) new patent application suggests enhancing Crash Detection accuracy by integrating multiple Apple devices, notably using motion sensors in AirPods. This could help in detecting incidents leading to head injuries that might not be sensed by an Apple Watch or iPhone. Crash Detection has proven lifesaving in several instances, such as enabling helicopter rescues and activating Emergency SOS. However, it has faced criticism for false alarms, like those triggered during roller coaster rides or skiing. Apple executives acknowledge the complexity of crash detection, which uses a combination of sensors like the gyroscope, accelerometer, GPS, microphone, and barometer. The proposed patent emphasizes that by comparing forces detected by AirPods with those detected by an iPhone and Apple Watch, a more comprehensive and accurate assessment can be achieved. Apple has made commitments to become carbon neutral across its entire business by 2030. Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) has applied for a patent for a system that helps computers use energy more sustainably. This "sustainability-aware" system gathers information about the energy grid, like carbon intensity and environmental factors, to predict the best times to perform tasks with the least environmental impact. Using this forecast, the system can delay certain actions, like downloads or software updates, to times when they would be more environmentally friendly. For users, this might appear as a scheduler suggesting postponing certain tasks. Ideally, the system's sustainability predictions can be updated regularly and could potentially change based on the device's location or IP address. Iberdrola SA's (OTC: IBDRY) US subsidiary Avangrid has formed a Data Science and Analysis team to develop AI systems aimed at enhancing the reliability and quality of its network. The team, comprising experts from diverse fields like healthcare and finance, is working on three AI technologies: Predictive Health Analytics, GeoMesh, and HealthAI. These systems will analyze data from Avangrid's power grids to predict future performance, assess equipment health, and identify high-risk areas for inspections. This proactive approach will help replace equipment before it fails, reducing outages and saving costs. Iberdrola invests heavily in renewable energy and holds various patents in this domain. Jericho Energy Ventures, Apple, Microsoft, and Iberdrola's focus on innovation while protecting their progress with patented technologies is key to their continued success. Each is committed to advancing clean energy solutions and reducing their carbon footprint thereby showcasing their commitment to addressing climate change. Investment in this area is gaining traction and for companies like JEV, the prospect of rising customer demand seems increasingly promising. Patents undeniably fuel the success of tech stocks, turning innovative ideas into valuable assets that drive market dominance. 