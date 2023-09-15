UAB Legal Balance: Notification on transactions concluded by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

UAB Legal Balance has received notification on transaction concluded by person discharging managerial responsibilities at UAB Lagal Balance (see attachment). The transaction that was executed is share agreement that was executed according to the Rules of Granting Shares as approved by Annual General meeting on 31 of March, 2022 after implemeting the terms of the option agreement. CEO Marius Šlepetis marius@legalbalance.lt Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1166127