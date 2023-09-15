

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Swedish retailer Hennes & Mauritz AB or H&M Group (HNNMY.PK, HMRZF.PK, HEN.L) reported that its third quarter net sales increased by 6 percent to 60.90 billion Swedish kroner from last year.



In local currencies, net sales for the third quarter were flattish compared with last year. Excluding Russia, Belarus and Ukraine the increase was 8 percent in SEK.



According to the company, the work towards the company's goal of reaching a 10 percent operating margin in 2024 is going in the right direction. Profitability and inventory levels have been prioritized in the quarter.



The company is scheduled to release its nine-month financial report on 27 September 2023.



