DJ Lyxor MSCI Robotics & AI ESG Filtered UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Robotics & AI ESG Filtered UCITS ETF - Acc (ROAI LN) Lyxor MSCI Robotics & AI ESG Filtered UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 15-Sep-2023 / 09:12 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------ Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI Robotics & AI ESG Filtered UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 14-Sep-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 32.1536 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 9946240 CODE: ROAI LN ISIN: LU1838002480 =------------------------------------------------------------------------ Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: LU1838002480 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ROAI LN Sequence No.: 271690 EQS News ID: 1727059 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1727059&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 15, 2023 03:12 ET (07:12 GMT)