Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 15.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 694 internationalen Medien
Künstliche Intelligenz als Geheimwaffe im Naturschutz!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
15.09.2023 | 09:49
18 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 

Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc (KRW LN) 
Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 
15-Sep-2023 / 09:17 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc 
DEALING DATE: 14-Sep-2023 
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 61.468 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1772910 
CODE: KRW LN 
ISIN: LU1900066975 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      LU1900066975 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      KRW LN 
Sequence No.:  271721 
EQS News ID:  1727121 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1727121&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 15, 2023 03:17 ET (07:17 GMT)

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.