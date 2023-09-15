Anzeige
Freitag, 15.09.2023
Künstliche Intelligenz als Geheimwaffe im Naturschutz!
PR Newswire
15.09.2023 | 10:06
55 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Celebrate and Honour a Year Of Customer Excellence at the CX Exchange Awards 2023

LONDON, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With a decade of CX Exchange events having passed, we wish to extend our thanks to members of the CX community who consistently push boundaries, strive for excellence and lead the field in customer experience. So, we're happy to announce the CX Exchange UK Awards - a unique opportunity for Senior CX leaders to come together to recognise & appreciate the trailblazing progress being achieved to meet the needs of the modern consumer.

Nominations are now open in the following categories:

  • Inspirational CX Leader Award
    Honouring a nominee who is an inspiration in the CX industry, driving CX initiatives of their own but equally recognised beyond their organisation.
  • The CX Solution of the Year
    Showcasing a solution with a measurable impact on improving CX, encompassing principles such as customer impact, ease of implementation, user experience, ROI and more.
  • Best in Class CX Collaboration

Rewarding collaboration to overcome CX challenges. Judges will be assessing the overall goals & objectives, planning & implementation, collaboration results, stakeholder engagement and the ongoing commitment between the collaborators.

  • CX Leader of the Year
    Honouring a CX professional with significant achievements in the past year. Judging criteria highlights professional experience, achievements and leadership skills as important attributes.
  • Cutting-Edge CX Innovator
    Celebrating a nominee who reinvented the CX experience. The criteria focuses on the nominee's initiative, how they overcame challenges and the delivery of a game-changing innovation.
  • Best Customer Experience
    Recognising outstanding customer satisfaction, personalisation, ease of use, responsiveness, employee engagement and loyalty.

Judging these nominations is an impressive panel filled with titans in the CX industry, with representatives from JPMorgan Chase, John Lewis, Ryanair and more.

The CX Exchange UK Awards will take place during the evening of December 4th, 2023, hosted in the wonderful Syon Park, London, completing the first day of the CX Exchange UK. This is a fantastic opportunity to provide well-deserved recognition to the hard-working CX teams and their achievements in 2023, with the added benefit of a three-course dinner with drinks & entertainment as we honour the nominees & winners.

With an audience consisting of senior customer experience leaders & decision makers, one would have invaluable opportunities for face time throughout the evening with key individuals from the industry.

To learn more about the CX Exchange UK Awards, submit a nomination or attend the awards yourself, please visit our website here.

Media Contact:
The CX Exchange Awards UK
cxawards@iqpcexchange.com
+44 (0) 207 368 9300

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/celebrate-and-honour-a-year-of-customer-excellence-at-the-cx-exchange-awards-2023-301928224.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
