Observation status removed from J.Molner shares

Tallinn, Estonia, 2023-09-15 10:28 CEST -- Nasdaq Tallinn decided on September 15, 2023 to remove observation status from J.Molner AS shares (MOLNR, ISIN code: EE3100109034) as the reasons due to which the observation status was applied ceased to exist. Observation status was applied because J.Molner AS net assets didn't comply with the requirement set out in the Commercial Code. According to the 6 months' (H1) Interim Report of 2023 published by the Issuer on September 15, 2023 net assets comply with the requirement set out in the Commecial Code. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.