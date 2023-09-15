

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Friday.



The yen fell to a 1-week low of 147.82 against the U.S. dollar and a 2-day low of 165.18 against the Swiss franc, from early highs of 147.34 and 164.47, respectively.



Against the euro and the pound, the yen dropped to 157.62 and 183.82 from early highs of 156.72 and 182.78, respectively.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 149.00 against the greenback, 168.00 against the franc, 160.00 against the euro and 188.00 against the pound.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger. Hier klicken