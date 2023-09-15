Neumora Therapeutics, Inc.: Neumora Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

WATERTOWN, Mass., Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. ("Neumora"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company redefining neuroscience drug development, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 14,710,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $17.00 per share. All of the shares are being offered by Neumora. The gross proceeds of the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Neumora, are expected to be approximately $250 million. In addition, Neumora has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 2,206,500 additional shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on September 15, 2023 under the ticker symbol "NMRA." The initial public offering is expected to close on September 19, 2023, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.



J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities, Stifel, Guggenheim Securities, RBC Capital Markets, and William Blair are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to the shares of common stock being sold in the initial public offering has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and was declared effective on September 14, 2023.

About Neumora

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company founded to confront the global brain disease crisis by taking a fundamentally different approach to the way treatments for brain diseases are developed. Neumora's therapeutic pipeline currently consists of seven clinical and preclinical neuroscience programs that target novel mechanisms of action for a broad range of underserved neuropsychiatric disorders and neurodegenerative diseases. Neumora's work is supported by an integrated suite of translational, clinical, and computational tools to generate insights that can enable precision medicine approaches. Neumora's mission is to redefine neuroscience drug development by bringing forward the next generation of novel therapies that offer improved treatment outcomes and quality of life for patients suffering from brain diseases. Neumora has operations in the Greater Boston Area and South San Francisco.

