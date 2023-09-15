Playtika Holding Corp. Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Innplay Labs

HERZLIYA, Israel, Sept. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK), a mobile games pioneer and interactive entertainment leader, announced today it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Innplay Labs, a mobile gaming studio based in Israel. This deal will have an upfront consideration of $80 million with a maximum consideration of $300 million.



"The acquisition of Innplay Labs, our second transaction this quarter, represents another strategic expansion of our portfolio with a promising and innovative growth franchise in the Luck Battle genre, and presents another opportunity for us to further utilize our expertise in leveraging LiveOps and proprietary technology to drive sustained, long-term growth," said Robert Antokol, Chief Executive Officer of Playtika. "As a fellow Israeli-based company recognized for innovation, Innplay's talented team shares our culture of focus, speed and agility. We are excited to embark on this journey together and to rebrand Animals & Coins alongside Innplay."

"In 2019, Innplay Labs formed with the goal of shaping the next generation of mobile gaming. Four years later, our robust team of talented high skilled game operators have put their passions together to create an outstanding game product with rich engaging content, providing our audience with a uniquely entertaining gaming experience," said Ore Gilron, Chief Executive Officer of Innplay Labs. "Looking ahead, we believe becoming a part of Playtika's strong portfolio of Casual titles will take Innplay Labs to new heights."

"I couldn't ask for a better outcome," said Eitan Reisel, founder of vgames, one of Innplay Labs' largest investors. "My vision for vgames has always been to advance the thriving gaming ecosystem and this deal marks a significant milestone in this journey. This acquisition is a testament to Innplay's incredible talent, focus and rapid growth and I'm thrilled they are joining forces with Playtika, a powerhouse in our industry."

The proposed acquisition is subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

About Innplay Labs

Innplay Labs is an Israeli based mobile gaming studio. Founded in 2019, Innplay Labs is fueled by a passionate team of game developers and operators committed to crafting exceptional gaming experiences that transcend boundaries and capture the hearts of players worldwide.

About Playtika Holding Corp.

Playtika?(NASDAQ:?PLTK) is a mobile gaming entertainment and technology market leader with a portfolio of multiple game titles. Founded in 2010,?Playtika?was among the first to offer free-to-play social games on social networks and, shortly after, on mobile platforms. Headquartered in?Herzliya,?Israel, and guided by a mission to entertain the world through infinite ways to play,?Playtika?has employees across offices worldwide.

