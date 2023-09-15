Nanterre, 8th September 2023

VINCI wins a contract to design and build a LNG tank in the Netherlands

Design and construction of a 180,000 m 3 liquefied natural gas tank (LNG)

liquefied natural gas tank (LNG) A €160 million contract

VINCI Construction Grands Projets, a subsidiary of VINCI Construction, have been selected to design and build a 180,000 m3 liquefied natural gas (LNG) tank in the Netherlands. This project falls within the programme to expand the storage capacity and regasification of the GATE (Gas Access To Europe) terminal, based in the port of Rotterdam, by making it possible to supply an additional 4 billion m3 of gas each year.

The project involves the construction of a new 180,000 m3 LNG storage tank with a nickel steel inner tank and a post-tensioned concrete outer container. The contract, worth €160 million, is scheduled for completion by the second half of 2026.

Between 2007 and 2011, VINCI Construction Grands Projets also built three 180,000 m3 LNG storage tanks for this same client, each under design-build contracts.

Having built around 15 LNG tanks around the world over the last decade, including one project still underway in the UK (190,000 m3) and another in Canada (225,000 m3), VINCI is renowned for its ability to meet the expectations of major clients in the industry, working in any type of environment.

