BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Netcapital Inc. (Nasdaq: NCPL, NCPLW) (the "Company"), a digital private capital markets ecosystem, today announced financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024 ended July 31, 2023.

"We are delighted to announce a very strong quarter for our funding portal, delivering a more than doubling of revenue," said Martin Kay, CEO of Netcapital Inc. "In addition, we maintained our strategic focus on the build-out of the software required to enable issuers and investors on the Netcapital platform the ability to access a registered alternative trading system (ATS) in order to engage in secondary trading of securities. We commenced internal testing of the secondary trading platform features this week, and we are excited about the potential for this liquidity model to support the continued growth of both our investor and issuer communities."

First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Highlights

Revenue growth of 13% year-over-year to $1.5 million, compared to revenue of $1.3 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2023.

Year-over-year increase of 110% in revenue from our funding portal services, which increased by $197,356 to $375,856 in the three months ended July 31, 2023, compared to $178,500 in the three months ended July 31, 2022.

Net loss of approximately $492,000 in the three months ended July 31, 2023, compared to net income of approximately $65,000 in the three months ended July 31, 2022.

Diluted loss per share of $0.07 in the three months ended July 31, 2023, compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.02 in the three months ended July 31, 2022.

First quarter net loss was driven primarily by higher marketing spend and increased payroll expenses that included $483,351 in stock-based compensation in the three months ended July 31, 2023, as compared to $32,953 in the three months ended July 31, 2002.

For additional disclosure regarding Netcapital's operating results, please refer to the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended July 31, 2023, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Conference Call Information

The Company will host an investor conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET on Friday, September 15, 2023.

Participant access: 844-985-2012 or 973-528-0138 Conference entry code: 580133

For those unable to participate in the live call, a replay will be made available in the Investors section of the Company's website.

About Netcapital Inc.

Netcapital Inc. is a fintech company with a scalable technology platform that allows private companies to raise capital online and provides private equity investment opportunities to investors. The Company's consulting group, Netcapital Advisors, provides marketing and strategic advice and takes equity positions in select companies. The Company's funding portal, Netcapital Funding Portal, Inc. is registered with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), a registered national securities association.

The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Balance Sheet Assets: July 31, 2023 April 30, 2023 Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,030,618 $ 569,441 Accounts receivable net 1,355,000 1,388,500 Prepaid expenses 444,837 583,030 Total current assets 2,830,455 2,540,971 Deposits 6,300 6,300 Notes receivable - related parties 202,000 202,000 Purchased technology, net 15,846,966 15,875,297 Investment in affiliate 240,080 240,080 Equity securities at fair value 24,308,633 22,955,445 Total assets $ 43,434,434 $ 41,820,093 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable Trade $ 586,981 $ 578,331 Related party 75,204 75,204 Accrued expenses 242,955 285,065 Stock subscription payable 10,000 10,000 Deferred revenue 600 661 Interest payable 86,185 98,256 Current taxes payable - 174,000 Deferred tax liability, net 1,532,000 1,657,000 Related party debt 15,000 15,000 Secured note payable - 350,000 Current portion of SBA loans 1,885,800 1,885,800 Loan payable - bank 34,324 34,324 Total current liabilities 4,469,049 5,163,641 Long-term liabilities: Long-term SBA loans, less current portion 500,000 500,000 Total Liabilities 4,969,049 5,663,641 Commitments and contingencies - - Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $.001 par value; 900,000,000 shares authorized, 9,434,132 and 6,440,777 shares issued and outstanding 9,434 6,441 Shares to be issued 183,187 183,187 Capital in excess of par value 33,298,539 30,500,944 Retained earnings 4,974,225 5,465,880 Total stockholders' equity 38,465,385 36,156,452 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 43,434,434 $ 41,820,093

Income Statement Three Months Ended Three Months Ended July 31, 2023 July 31, 2022 Revenues $ 1,519,809 $ 1,340,573 Costs of services 18,053 21,063 Gross profit 1,501,756 1,319,510 Costs and expenses: Consulting expense 163,942 125,611 Marketing 241,888 7,780 Rent 19,610 17,212 Payroll and payroll related expenses 1,037,042 769,940 General and administrative costs 788,294 392,297 Total costs and expenses 2,250,776 1,312,840 Operating income (loss) (749,020) 6,670 Other income (expense): Interest expense (13,304) (36,312) Debt forgiveness - 224,260 Amortization of intangible assets (28,331) (21,081) Realized loss on sale of investment - (406,060) Total other income (expense) (41,635) (239,193) Net loss before taxes (790,655) (232,523) Income tax expense (299,000) (297,000) Net income (loss) $ (491,655) $ 64,477 Basic earnings (loss) per share $ (0.07) $ 0.02 Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ (0.07) $ 0.02 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 7,471,207 3,168,547 Diluted 7,471,457 3,171,397

