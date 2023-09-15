

RUEIL-MALMAISON (dpa-AFX) - Vinci SA (VCISY.PK), a French concessions and construction firm, said on Friday that its unit, Vinci Construction Grands Projets, has bagged a 160 million euros contract to design and build a 180,000 m3 liquefied natural gas or LNG tank in The Netherlands.



The project, expected to be completed by the second half of 2026, includes the construction of a new 180,000 m3 LNG storage tank with a nickel steel inner tank and a post-tensioned concrete outer container.



This work comes under the program to expand the storage capacity and regasification of the Gas Access To Europe terminal, based in the port of Rotterdam, by making it possible to supply an additional 4 billion m3 of gas each year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger. Hier klicken