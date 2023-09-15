Anzeige
Freitag, 15.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 694 internationalen Medien
Künstliche Intelligenz als Geheimwaffe im Naturschutz!
WKN: A3DH8H | ISIN: GB00BMV92D64 | Ticker-Symbol: 1N00
Frankfurt
15.09.23
09:15 Uhr
2,740 Euro
+0,040
+1,48 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 August 2023

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 15

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc

15 September 2023

Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 August 2023

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc Fact Sheet as at 31 August 2023 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website, http://www.templebarinvestments.co.uk/.

- ENDS-

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 0203 008 4913

LEI: 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323


