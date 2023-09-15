Robert Kratschmer MD: Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon Dr. Robert Kratschmer Discusses Shifts in Plastic Surgery Trends Amidst Rising Semaglutide Use

The Impact of Semaglutide on Cosmetic Procedures: An Insight into Emerging Trends

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2023 / Over the last few years, the landscape of plastic surgery has seen remarkable changes. Dr. Robert Kratschmer, a board-certified plastic surgeon based in Houston, sheds light on how the popularization of the drug Semaglutide is affecting patient choices in cosmetic procedures.





Stock Photo ID: 561920116. Shutterstock. Africa Studio. 2023

Mature woman's body before and after weight loss on white background. Health care and diet concept.





"Two years ago, liposuction and fat transfer were the procedures that dominated patient interest," says Dr. Kratschmer. "While they remain popular, the rise of Semaglutide for weight management has led to a notable increase in other procedures, like panniculectomy, thigh lift, arm lift, and neck lift surgeries."

Semaglutide, originally developed for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, has been growing in prominence for its off-label use in weight management. This has had ripple effects in the plastic surgery community.

Dr. Kratschmer explains, "Semaglutide has offered a non-surgical option for weight loss, which is changing the kinds of procedures people are seeking. Many of my patients have successfully used it for weight loss, but are then left with excess skin that they want to address. As a result, we're seeing a considerable uptick in surgeries designed to remove excess skin and contour the body."

This shift is significant, not only for prospective patients but also for the medical community at large. The rising interest in these procedures suggests that people are becoming increasingly conscious of comprehensive body transformations that focus on both weight loss and body contouring.

"Every medical advancement impacts patient choices," Dr. Kratschmer says. "As physicians, we must adapt and continue to offer the best care based on emerging trends and technologies. It's an exciting time in the field of plastic surgery, and I'm eager to see how this evolves in the years to come."

For those considering plastic surgery, Dr. Kratschmer advises consultations to discuss individual needs and options. "Patient care is always our utmost priority. Our consultations aim to guide patients through the variety of choices now available, so they can make informed decisions that align with their goals," he concludes.

To learn more about Dr. Robert Kratschmer and his practice, please visit SiliconeMD.com.

About Dr. Robert Kratschmer

Dr. Robert Kratschmer is a board-certified plastic surgeon with over 20 years of experience. Based in the Greater Houston area, he specializes in a wide range of cosmetic procedures and is committed to providing exceptional care for his patients.

Contact Information

Amber K.

Practice Manager

amber@mysurgeonforbeauty.com

2813178179

SOURCE: Robert Kratschmer, M.D.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/784341/board-certified-plastic-surgeon-dr-robert-kratschmer-discusses-shifts-in-plastic-surgery-trends-amidst-rising-semaglutide-use