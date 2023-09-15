

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices rose on Friday and were on track for a third consecutive week of gains on news that Chinese refiners broke refining rate records in August.



Benchmark Brent crude futures edged up 0.2 percent to $93.94 a barrel, while WTI crude futures were up 0.3 percent at $90.44.



Both benchmarks traded at their highest level since early-November 2022 on optimism about improved demand and consumption in China and expectations for a draw in global supply for the remainder of the year.



Total refinery throughput in China was a record 64.69 million metric tons last month, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed, up 19.6 percent from the year-ago period and marking the fastest annual growth since March 2021.



Additionally, China's aviation regulator said today that air passenger numbers in August nearly doubled from a year earlier, reaching a historical high of 63.96 million.



China announced a cut to banks' reserve requirement ratio and the latest industrial output and retail sales growth figures for August topped forecasts, raising optimism that the country is on a path of recovery after months of feeble growth.



