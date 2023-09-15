

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound advanced against its major counterparts in European deals on Friday.



The pound climbed to 1.2445 against the greenback and 183.90 against the yen, off its early lows of 1.2399 and 182.77, respectively.



The pound rose to 1.1143 against the franc, up from an early more than 2-week low of 1.1093.



The pound rebounded to 0.8570 against the euro. This may be compared to its previous 3-day high of 0.8569.



The currency is seen facing resistance around 1.27 against the greenback, 186.00 against the yen, 1.15 against the franc and 0.84 against the euro.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger. Hier klicken