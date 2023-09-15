BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 15

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 14 September 2023 were:

605.11p Capital only

615.00p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Following the share buyback of 75,000 Ordinary shares on 14th September 2023, the Company has 98,407,600 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 4,802,264 shares held in Treasury.

3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.